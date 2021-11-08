CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: MRI reveals high-ankle sprain

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Emonds underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a high-ankle sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Rapoport: Chase Edmonds (ankle) out multiple weeks for Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 31-17, Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Edmonds suffered the injury on the Cardinals' first play from scrimmage and Rapoport says it will be a multi-week injury, with a possible short-term injured reserve stint. James Conner stepped up on Sunday with 21 carries for 96 yards and 5 catches for 77 yards, and he found the end zone three times. Eno Benjamin also rushed nine times for 39 yards, but most of those carries came in the second half with the Cardinals up at least two touchdowns. If Rapoport is right, Conner could step into a three-down role for the next few weeks. The Cardinals play the Carolina Panthers in Week 10 and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 before going on bye.
12news.com

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds could miss multiple weeks due to ankle injury, report says

PHOENIX — The injuries are now starting to pile up for the Arizona Cardinals. Before Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona was already without quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Deandre Hopkins. And shortly after kickoff, the Cardinals lost running back Chase Edmonds. After the team's resounding win...
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Adam Schefter
Yardbarker

Reports: Edmonds to Have MRI on Ankle

After the Cardinals' first offensive play from scrimmage in Sunday's 31-17 victory over the 49ers, running back Chase Edmonds limped off the field. Edmonds was tackled around his ankles on a run play up the middle by defensive tackle D.J. Jones and got up gingerly. The Cardinals ruled him questionable...
profootballnetwork.com

How long is Chase Edmonds out? Injury timeline, return date, updates on Cardinals RB

There is more bad news for the Arizona Cardinals this week: RB Chase Edmonds suffered an injury last week and is expected to miss extended time. Edmonds left the game on the Cardinals’ first offensive play, limping off with an ankle injury. He would not return to the game. Let’s take a look at the severity of Edmonds’ injury, how much time he is expected to miss, and the Cardinals’ options in his place.
SportsGrid

The Cardinals have placed Chase Edmonds on injured reserve

The Cardinals placed Chase Edmonds on injured reserve Saturday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports. Edmonds was already known to be out this Sunday versus the Panthers, but this placement means he will have to miss at least two additional games. Edmonds has a high ankle sprain, and those injuries usually take approximately 4-6 weeks to recover from, so this placement was nothing more than a formality.
arizonasports.com

Cardinals’ Chase Edmonds, Justin Pugh questionable to return vs. 49ers

The injury bug just keeps on biting the Arizona Cardinals. Running back Chase Edmonds was seen limping off the field after the Cardinals’ first drive on offense against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Levi Stadium. He has been ruled as questionable to return with an ankle injury,...
#Cardinals#Mri#49ers#Ankle Sprain#American Football#Espn#Nfl Network
Arizona Sports

Report: Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds placed on IR

The Arizona Cardinals will be without running back Chase Edmonds for the next three weeks as he is heading to the injured reserve list with a high ankle sprain, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. According to Pelissero, the Cardinals are signing running back Tavien Feaster to the 53-man roster.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Watch Live: Panthers vs. Cardinals (4 p.m., Fox 46 Charlotte)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Vance Joseph thinks it’s great the Arizona Cardinals have an 8-1 record, which is tops in the NFL. The defensive coordinator has also been around long enough to know it doesn’t mean much as the calendar moves to November and December. WATCH LIVE: Panthers vs. Cardinals (Sunday at 4 p.m., Fox […]
NewsBreak
The Spun

Cardinals Announce Official Decision On RB Chase Edmonds

During last week’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high-ankle sprain with an expected recovery time of 3-4 weeks. The Arizona rusher had already been ruled out of this weekend’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers, but now he’s been confirmed out for a longer period of time.
NFL

