Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: MRI reveals high-ankle sprain

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 31-17, Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Edmonds suffered the injury on the Cardinals' first play from scrimmage and Rapoport says it will be a multi-week injury, with a possible short-term injured reserve stint. James Conner stepped up on Sunday with 21 carries for 96 yards and 5 catches for 77 yards, and he found the end zone three times. Eno Benjamin also rushed nine times for 39 yards, but most of those carries came in the second half with the Cardinals up at least two touchdowns. If Rapoport is right, Conner could step into a three-down role for the next few weeks. The Cardinals play the Carolina Panthers in Week 10 and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 before going on bye.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO