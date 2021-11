SOPHIA, Bulgaria—PlayBox Neo will make the European debut of its latest broadcast playout system at IBC 2021, Dec. 3-6, in Amsterdam at the RAI Convention Center. The company will demonstrate its complete playout solution, handling every element of content management from ingest and pre-production to scheduling and transmission. The modular solution gives broadcasters the ability to choose between hardware-, software- or cloud-based operation. A hybrid approach is also supported. The solution can be scaled from a single regional or thematic channel to a global network, the company said.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO