“She had such a presence; you just thought she was going to be there forever.” So says Maria Del Castilho, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator at the Friends of the Feathered and Furry (FFF) Wildlife Center in Hunter. She’s speaking of her mentor, Barbara “Missy” Runyan, who was the Center’s director up until her sudden death on October 6 at the age of 51. Del Castilho describes Runyan as “beyond dedicated. It was her life to take care of animals…She had cameras on the animals and would watch them all night.”

HUNTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO