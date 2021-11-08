CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks ease credit rules, demand grows as U.S. economy motors ahead -Fed survey

By Howard Schneider
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Banks largely eased credit standards for businesses, commercial real estate investors and households in the third quarter of the year, as the U.S. economy weathered the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a Federal Reserve survey reported on Monday.

The Fed’s Senior Loan Officer Survey, offering evidence of continued momentum for the economy, said banks “generally reported having eased standards” for business loans by lowering rates, expanding credit lines or imposing less restrictive terms.

The banks “cited a more favorable or less uncertain economic outlook” as well as more competition among lenders and “an increased tolerance for risk” amid general improvement in markets and the economic outlook, the Fed reported. Demand for loans was also up, particularly among middle-sized and larger firms.

Looser standards and higher demand also were reported for commercial real estate lending.

Banks in general also eased standards for consumer credit card and auto loans, by lowering credit score requirements or increasing credit limits.

But while demand for credit cards increased, demand for auto loans declined, the Fed reported, a possible sign that price increases had begun to hit demand for autos, or that the surge of buying over the last year had peaked.

In special survey questions related to the pandemic, banks said demand for business and credit card loans remained below pre-pandemic levels, with stronger demand expected over the next six months.

Banks “cited customers facing more favorable income prospects, and higher expected consumer spending needs given prevailing interest rates and terms, as reasons for stronger expected demand,” the Fed reported.

cheddar.com

Skyrocketing Inflation Isn't Enough to Scare Team Transitory Into Changing Course

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Over the span of the pandemic, certain numbers have loomed large. Early on, it was the daily coronavirus case count. Then weekly unemployment claims became a data point to watch.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. consumer sentiment plunges to 10-year low on inflation worries -UMich

Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment plunged in early November to the lowest level in a decade as surging inflation cut into households’ living standards, with few believing policymakers are taking sufficient steps to mitigate the issue, a widely followed survey published on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s...
BUSINESS
