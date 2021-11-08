Taliban backs Afghan polio vaccine campaign

The Taliban’s announcement that it plans to ban the production of opium in Afghanistan does not faze seasoned dealer Ahmed Khan*. “They could not fund their war if there were no opium,” says Khan, who operates out of Baramcha, close to the border with Pakistan. He has traded in the...
The Taliban-appointed supervisor of a small district hospital outside the Afghan capital has big plans for the place — to the dismay of the doctors who work there. Mohammed Javid Ahmadi, 22, was asked by his superiors, fresh off the fields of battle from a war that has spanned most of his life, what kind of jobs he could do. On offer were positions in an array of ministries and institutions now under the Taliban’s power following their August takeover and the collapse of the former government.
Iran is sending tens of thousands of Afghan migrants back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan every week despite the threat of famine, aid agencies and witnesses say, with many Afghans alleging they have been mistreated by Iranian authorities. During decades of conflict, millions of Afghans have crossed into their western neighbour seeking...
Afghanistan's Taliban said Wednesday that they have rounded up nearly 600 members of the local Islamic State affiliate, known as Islamic State-Khorasan Province, since returning to power in mid-August. A spokesman for the General Directorate of Intelligence, the new name of the Afghan spy agency under Islamist Taliban rule, told...
ISLAMABAD — A top Taliban official on Wednesday urged former Afghan military pilots to remain in the country, saying they were protected by a national amnesty and would not face arrest. Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid's assurances came after dozens of U.S.-trained Afghan pilots left Tajikistan in a U.S.-brokered evacuation Tuesday,...
Tiny and suffering from malnutrition, Mohebullah's life was on the brink, but doctors in Mirbacha Kot, a small district hospital outside Kabul, have managed to save him. The same health workers continue to work without salaries, without medicine and with frequent power cuts as Afghanistan's economy crumbles. (Nov. 1) Subscribe...
Two months after the Taliban re-took Afghanistan, thousands of Afghans continue to flee the country on evacuation flights organized by the government of Qatar. Young and old, they consider themselves the lucky ones, and carry just a few precious possessions with them as they take a chance at new lives abroad, away from the extremist group.
Qatar is helping evacuate Afghans and other people from the war-torn country following the Taliban's swift takeover. This comes as Afghanistan is in the midst of what the United Nations calls a major humanitarian crisis. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins CBSN to discuss the latest out of Afghanistan.
Kabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): The UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has announced that they will launch the first country-wide polio vaccination campaign in Afghanistan on Monday. This comes after the Taliban allowed UNICEF to conduct the vaccination around the country after discussion with UN agency, The Khaama Press...
With help from Nahal Toosi, Alex Thompson and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Beheadings. Hangings. Severed limbs. Lash marks. Bullet-ridden bodies inside a car. NatSec Daily has seen images of these atrocities in recent days, sent by multiple veteran-led groups working to rescue vulnerable Afghans.
Kabul [Afghanistan], November 13 (ANI): Facing an uncertain future of their education under the Taliban regime, Afghan girls and activists called on the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools that remain closed to women across the country. Some girls, worried about their uncertain future, accused the Islamic Emirate of selective treatment...
The United States said Friday it would set up an interests section in Afghanistan under Qatar, creating a more direct way to assist US citizens and engage with the Taliban after the embassy in Kabul was shuttered.
The step marks the latest diplomatic win for Qatar, the wealthy Gulf state that has increasingly positioned itself as the pivotal US ally on Afghanistan.
Blinken signed an agreement with his Qatari counterpart to establish Qatar as the US protecting power in Afghanistan, an arrangement in which a third nation handles a country's interests in the absence of diplomatic relations with the host country.
The United States has voiced cautious optimism about dialogue with the Taliban but has made clear that reopening the embassy -- which would imply recognition -- is not on the cards.
At 32 years old, Dr. K is old enough to remember the first time the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 1995. She was 7 when girls were banned from school. "For years, my mother ensured that we continued our studies in secret classes conducted by women teachers in their homes," she says.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The day the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul, life was drastically upended for hundreds of thousands of people who live there. Months later, more than 200 people are resettling in Louisville with the help of local charities. Mohammad is one of them. He...
The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan.
The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that.
Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
