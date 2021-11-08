CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Nike Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane With The Blazer Low Platform

By Michael Le
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nike Blazer Low Platform, though not exactly a heritage silhouette, is being used to celebrate the brand’s past. This, however, is not outwardly apparent as the collage of references hide behind a few more modern fixtures. For starters, the entire...

Related
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Are Coming Soon!

Air Jordan sneakers attract a lot of attention and have an amazing fan base, in whatever edition they appear. From the classic models that are decorated only with the silhouette of the famous basketball player, to the incredibly ornate ones, every variation on the theme of these sneakers finds its buyer.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 2021 Is Now Available With “Gypsy Rose” Swooshes

Despite being one of the current year’s “signature” sneakers, the Nike Air Max 2021 has yet to garner the attention from savvy consumers that some of its counterparts boast. Recently, the modern-take on the running solution that first debuted in 1987 has indulged in a “White/Pure Platinum/Thunder Blue/Gypsy Red” colorway...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Recolors Its Gradient With Yellow And Teal

Following a duo of “AMRC” entries, the Nike Air Max Plus is changing up its gradient, swapping out the usual “Sunset” tones for a mix of yellow and teal. The two shades dress the TPU cage of the shoe, gradating ever-so-subtly as they meet in the middle of each bar. Behind, the hexagon-patterned synthetic is clad in a dark black, allowing both the aforementioned and the silver-filled, yellow-outlined Swoosh to stand out. Below, the mudguard and parts of the midsole are similarly bereft of color, while the plate deviates in complement to the palette’s louder hues.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Blazer#Faux Fur#Memory Lane#Blue Ribbon Sports#Nike Com
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ Surface

Social media is going crazy over an upcoming Air Jordan 4 release that appears to draw inspiration from an iconic children’s book. Images have hit the net this week of the kids’ exclusive Air Jordan 4 style dubbed “Where the Wild Things Are.” The shoe dons a brown-based upper and is constructed with leather as the base and flurry patches by the ankle collar and tucked behind the tongue resembling the animals featured in the classic ’60s novel “Where the Wild Things Are” written and illustrated by Maurice Sendak. Adding to the design are multicolored eye stays wearing hues like blue,...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a Peek at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid in Black

Following a preview of the white edition, images of the Off-White™ x Air Force 1 Mid in black have surfaced on the internet. The reimagined Blazer Low collaboration constructed in a similar color scheme has also been unveiled and is reported to drop sometime next year along with the new pairs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

The Complete Guide to Nike Air Vapormax Plus

The Nike Air VaporMax Plus debuted at retail in 2018. However, its origin story dates back decades prior. Inspired by the illustrious Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, the Air VaporMax Plus proves just how modern technology can uplift iconic ideas. Famously, the original Air Max Plus debuted at retail in 1998 and never left the shelves for more than 20 years to follow, always stocked in concurrent colorway or updated retro form in some corners of the world. Essentially, the roots of the Air Max Plus date back to 1997 when Nike footwear designer Sean McDowell had arrived at the brand....
SHOPPING
SneakerFiles

Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low Comes with a Screwdriver

Nike and Swarovski are coming together once again to bring some flash to another retro model. The two will debut two color options of the Air Force 1 Low. The two color options of the Nike Air Force 1 releases come in your choice of White and Black The interesting aspect of this shoe is the shroud-like overlay that can be removed via screws. This pair also comes with a screwdriver that allows you to remove the shroud at any time. Swarovski crystals also are spotted throughout while constructed with premium leather. Lastly, the two feature a matching rubber midsole and outsole.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Rui Hachimura Brings Japanese Influence To His First-Ever Air Jordan Retro Collaboration

Despite having yet to make a first appearance in the 2021-22 NBA season, Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards has cemented himself as a face of the League’s future since getting drafted in 2019. To celebrate him, Jordan Brand has not only signed the 23-year-old to its roster, but also gifted him special editions of the Air Jordan 36. Soon enough, the Japanese-native will have his very own Air Jordan 8 launch at retail.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

J Balvin Teases A Glow-In-The-Dark Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

The emphasis on the Air Jordan 2 Retro is about to see another uptick in interest as J Balvin, one of Jordan Brand’s newly minted collaborators, teases a look at his own upcoming spin on the resurgent silhouette. The Colombian megastar, who released his first Jordan collab roughly one year ago, promised a sophomore project when he teased a super-obscure look at the shoes back in September. It’s now clear that the Air Jordan 2 is the model in question, with glow-in-the-dark outsoles and Wings logos on the tongue supplying the visual pop that we’ve come to expect with his releases.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Nike SB Keeps It To Fall Colors With Their Latest Blazer Mid

Compared to the Dunk Low and High, the Nike SB Blazer Mid has had a lackluster season, only appearing a few times throughout the past few months. But here, we’re finally seeing the silhouette return true-to-form, offering up a classic colorway that’s indicative of Fall. A wheat shade is used...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Patches up the Dunk Low Scrap in "Black Gum"

Following a “Wolf Gray” ensemble, adds a new Dunk Low Scrap patched up with a “Black Gum” colorway. Diverting from the usual two-toned construction which the Dunk lineup is much known for, the Scrap series is a fresh take with a contrasting theme of colors and materials. This latest offering opts for a more subtle color palette as compared to the first edition debuted back in May and the safari print injected pair. The shoe starts off with a mix of mesh, leather and suede in Cool Gray and black tones wrapped with stark black leather overlays and a matching Swoosh lining the laterals. Patchwork and stitching embellishments in Cornflower, Anthracite, Espresso and Barely Pink decorate the silhouette from the eyestays to the tongue branding label, quarters and heel. A strip of Cool Gray mold lifts up the design over a black midsole sitting atop a gum rubber outsole to complete the look.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Nike Blazer Mid' 77 Jumbo: Release Date, Info, Price

Price: £99.95 (approx. $135) Editor's Notes: Sometimes I wonder if Nike is lurking on Reddit forums, scrolling through Instagram comments, or sweeping quote tweets before choosing how they strategize their next round of sneaker releases. I doubt it's totally outside the realm of possibility, and when they drop silhouettes like these (which I've dubbed not-so-distant cousins to the Off-White™ Blazer) it seems pretty likely.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike SB Blazer Low GT Appears In Varsity Purple

Grant Taylor’s Nike SB Blazer Low GT seems to have become one of the sub-label’s favorite shoes. Yet again, the silhouette returns to the shelves, this time opting for a simple “Varsity Purple” colorway. A straightforward entry like many of the more recent ones, the pair paints its suede and...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Royal Blue Suede Ollies Onto The Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid

A mainstay within the Swoosh’s skateboard-ready offerings, the Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid has recently appeared with blue suede and white accents. Unassociated to any of the riders currently sponsored by Nike SB, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in high-quality suede across its upper. Profile swooshes and “NIKE”-branded panels on the heel deviate from the predominantly royal blue arrangement with white contrast. Underfoot, the midsole also follows suit, opting for a “colorless” take. Yet, the herringbone-patterned outsole further differs from the Nike Blazer‘s top-half in a gum brown makeup that ostensibly consists of recycled materials.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Nike Adds the Blazer Mid LX to Its "Lucky Charms" Lineup

Following the Dunk Low Disrupt, Air Force 1 and Air Max 90, Nike has now added the Blazer Mid LX to its “Lucky Charms” range. Just like the AF1, the Blazer Mid arrives in “White” and “Black” iterations. Both of the silhouettes’ uppers are crafted from leather material and come with tonal tongues, laces and Swooshes. The “Black” pair, in particular, features plush velvet lining while “White” sports regular mesh lining. Rounding off both footwear styles are the “Metallic Gold” and “Metallic Silver” charms and chains.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike Delivers A “Deconstructed” Look To The Kid’s Blazer Mid ’77 “Rush Maroon”

As the brand’s first official basketball sneaker, the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 has done a lot over the decades. For its latest proposition, the mid-top silhouette has emerged in a kid’s-exclusive “White/Black/Summit White/Rush Maroon”-colored style featuring a “deconstructed” look. Unlike most takes that’ve landed on the made-for-the-hardwood model. the newly-surfaced...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Kid’s Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Appears With Floral Print On The Heel

Although Spring 2022 is months away, Nike Sportswear has recently been teasing some propositions seemingly destined for winter’s aftermath. The latest offering arrives as a kid’s-exclusive Nike Blazer Mid ’77 complete with floral print on the heel. The upcoming sneakers indulge in a predominantly white arrangement across its upper and...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The “Toasty” Nike Dunk Low Next Nature To Release For Adults And Kids

With autumn underway, the Swoosh has been releasing some cold weather-appropriate footwear over the last month. Up next?: The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Toasty.”. Part of the North American company’s “Move to Zero” initiative, the newly-surfaced pair comprises of at least 20% recycled materials. Shades of blue take over all of the modified-for-the-cold upper, with quilted nylon bases donning a lighter tone. The suede that appears across the Nike Dunk’s overlays indulges in a much more vibrant proposition, as does the fur inner-lining and branding at the spine. Sock-liners also boast a non-standard fur, propelling the sneaker as a perfect option for the impending winter. Underfoot, the speckling on the sole unit suggests its made from upcycled materials, furthering the Swoosh’s sustainability efforts.
APPAREL

