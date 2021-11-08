Nike Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane With The Blazer Low Platform

Following a “Wolf Gray” ensemble, adds a new Dunk Low Scrap patched up with a “Black Gum” colorway. Diverting from the usual two-toned construction which the Dunk lineup is much known for, the Scrap series is a fresh take with a contrasting theme of colors and materials. This latest offering opts for a more subtle color palette as compared to the first edition debuted back in May and the safari print injected pair. The shoe starts off with a mix of mesh, leather and suede in Cool Gray and black tones wrapped with stark black leather overlays and a matching Swoosh lining the laterals. Patchwork and stitching embellishments in Cornflower, Anthracite, Espresso and Barely Pink decorate the silhouette from the eyestays to the tongue branding label, quarters and heel. A strip of Cool Gray mold lifts up the design over a black midsole sitting atop a gum rubber outsole to complete the look.

APPAREL ・ 13 DAYS AGO