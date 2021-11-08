Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel: Suffers shoulder injury

Scappoose was knocked out by West Albany in the 5A football tournament Friday, Nov. 5.The momentum gained from their Oct. 29 win against rival St. Helens was not enough as the Scappoose Indians fell to the West Albany Bulldogs 35-0 in an OSAA 5A playoff contest at West Albany High School Friday, Nov. 5. It also didn't help that Scappoose quarterback Luke McNabb, who is the son of head Scappoose football coach Sean McNabb, suffered a shoulder injury as the first quarter was about to wrap up. McNabb separated his AC joint. The AC joint, or acromioclavicular joint, is...

