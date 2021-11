CHICAGO – Interim head coach Derek King enjoyed a strong effort from his team in his first game with the Blackhawks on Sunday night. In perhaps their best game of the season, the team knocked off the Predators2-1 in overtime for just their second victory of what’s been a difficult 2021-2022 season for a number of reasons. But in that victory came an injury to a young member of the team who’ll now find himself out of the lineup for at least a month.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO