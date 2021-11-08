Bills' Tyler Bass: Flawless in team's imperfect game

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf wasn’t able to control his emotions after watching his team suffer another brutal loss, this time at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. Metcalf was ejected late in the contest after getting into it with a couple of Packers players. Based on the...
Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
There are a number of college football programs that seem to have issues with their head coach right now. But one situation between a coach and the program itself has ESPN’s Paul Finebaum issuing a warning. Appearing on The ESPN College Football Podcast, Finebaum said that the situation in Florida...
While on an official visit to Florida State this weekend, Marvin Jones Jr. – the nation’s No. 1 player according to On3 – tweeted he will have news to release at 2 p.m. Sunday. In a cryptic tweet, Jones simply wrote “2 p.m. tomorrow.”. Social media immediately reacted to the...
Texas’ football program hit another low on Saturday. The Longhorns, in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era, lost to Kansas in overtime. While it’s a great win for the Jayhawks, it’s a pretty embarrassing loss for the Texas program. Still, while many fans are ripping the Austin, Texas program,...
Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
Lambeau Field is playing host to a big-time NFL matchup on Sunday evening, as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are taking on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers and Wilson, who are both making their respective returns from previous absences, are arguably two of the top three quarterbacks in the game.
Deion Sanders finally made his way back onto the Jackson State sidelines Saturday night as his program took on Southern. Sanders has been absent from JSU’s team due to complications from surgery to fix a foot injury. Sanders was seen in a chair on the sideline. However, Sanders couldn’t have...
Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
You see another Georgia rout, a big win on the road to something much bigger in the College Football Playoff. I see a big, flapping red flag. “At the end of the day, we went with continuity,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of the one question that has hung over this program for 3 seasons.
The Cleveland Browns were destroyed by the New England Patriots on Sunday, and Myles Garrett had some scathing words for his unit afterward. The Browns gave up 452 total yards, including 184 rushing yards, in a 45-7 loss to New England. That left Garrett fuming, and he fired off some criticism that seemed to be aimed at defensive coordinator Joe Woods.
Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions delivered a first for the 2021 NFL season on Sunday afternoon: a tie. A full 70 minutes of rather sloppy football wasn’t enough to decide the contest that ended 16-16. Even Mike Tomlin was willing to acknowledge that his team didn’t do enough...
Kirk Herbstreit thinks the Georgia defense could be challenged Saturday against Tennessee. One of the reasons is that the Vols offense can put up a lot of points. Their offense has become one of the deadliest in the SEC. Herbstreit recently had high praise for Josh Heupel’s offense. “Hendon Hooker...
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr was not happy about his team’s embarrassing loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Sunday night. The difference between both teams was like night and day as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs obliterated the Raiders’ defense while Las Vegas’ offense also couldn’t get things going.
The Cowboys are rolling in Big D. Currently, Dallas is carrying a 36-3 lead into halftime. The ‘Boys may be up on the scoreboard, but its the Atlanta Falcons who are scoring some major points on social media with their self-trolling tweet. When the Cowboy’s jumped out to a 28-3...
The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
Sunday's Packers-Seahawks matchup was billed as a showdown between two championship-contending stalwarts. Instead, NFL fans were treated to a snowy, disappointing mess of a football game that mercifully came to a 17-0 end (the Packers won). As we've seen in the past, Green Bay-Seattle games can be pretty weird. (Remember...
Comments / 0