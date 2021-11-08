Power outage hits Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (AP) — Electricity has been restored at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's Terminal 4 and officials say all systems are quickly returning to regular operations although some flight delays are likely through Monday evening.

Airport spokesman Eric Everts says Arizona Public Service notified Sky Harbor of a partial power outage around 8 a.m.

According to APS, a crew was doing scheduled maintenance work when an electrical equipment failure occurred.

APS says one worker was hurt and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Everts says power was out briefly in Terminal 3, but Terminal 4 had significant impacts.

He says power was fully restored to Terminal 4 at about 1:45 p.m.

