For more than a decade, Love It or List It has been one of the most popular shows on HGTV. Each episode features homeowners who are on the fence about whether they should renovate their current house or move to a new one. Real estate agent David Visentin looks for new properties that meet the homeowners’ specifications while home designer Hilary Farr renovates their current home. With the perfect combination of real estate and home renovations, the series appears to a wide variety of home design lovers. However, if you’re a fan of the show you may be wondering who foots the bill for the renovations. After all, some of the projects are so expensive that it seems unrealistic that the homeowners would be able to cover the cost. However, the answer might actually surprise you. Continue reading to learn more about how renovations on Love It or List It are paid for.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO