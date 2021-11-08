CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8.3 - Sensyne Health PLC

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 6 days ago

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For...

www.sharecast.com

ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United States of America. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares. Witan Investment Trust plc hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28 April 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares, a market purchase of 275,000 ordinary shares of 5p each of the Company was made today at a price of 255.86 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Offer for Subscription – Over Allotment Facility

Offer for Subscription – Over Allotment Facility. The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company") has confirmed that the over allotment facility may be used in relation to the Company’s offer for subscription that opened on 30 September 2021 (the “Offer”) up to a maximum of £1.6m. This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offer to £41.6m.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 79,548,773 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued and allotted on 12 November 2021 at a price of 54.0p per share equivalent to the current NAV of 51.0p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 30 September 2021). These shares were issued pursuant to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £40 million, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years.
ELECTIONS
ShareCast

Correction - Director/PDMR Shareholding

HYVE GROUP PLC - NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS. Hyve Group plc announced on 8 December 2020 that, following the vesting of an award on 4 December 2020 granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan, Mark Shashoua, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, had received 28,138 ordinary shares of 10p each. The number of shares was incorrectly stated at the time and the correct information can be found in the table below.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Update on Composite Scheme of Amalgamation

Sub: 'Effective Date' of the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of Bamnipal Steel Limited and Tata Steel BSL Limited (formerly Bhushan Steel Limited) into and with Tata Steel Limited. This has reference to our disclosures dated October 29, 2021, November 2, 2021 and November 11, 2021. The Composite Scheme of Amalgamation...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Creo Medical acquires Aber Electronics for undisclosed sum

Medical device company Creo Medical Group has acquired power amplifier and radio frequency products manufacturer and designer Aber Electronics for an undisclosed, fixed cash consideration, plus a contingent consideration over a three-year period. 6,162.57. 15:15 12/11/21. n/a. n/a. 1,252.50. 15:15 12/11/21. n/a. n/a. 8,413.64. 15:05 12/11/21. -0.62%. -52.82. Creo, an...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 70,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 981.10 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PLC
ShareCast

Completion of Share Buyback Programme

Rotork plc (the 'Company') Rotork plc announces that, on 9 November 2021, it completed the share repurchase programme announced on 18 August 2021. Over the course of the buyback programme, 14,403,732 ordinary shares were repurchased for a total consideration of £49,999,959.70. All of the shares purchased in the programme have been, or will be, cancelled. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury and, following the settlement of recent transactions, will have 859,763,874 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in issue representing 859,763,874 voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Board has declared an increased interim dividend of 7.0 pence per share (2020: 6.5p per share) in respect of the year ending 31 March 2022. Such dividend will be paid on 11 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on 19 November 2021. The associated ex-dividend date is 18 November 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated. (a) NameMurray Steele. 2.Reason for the notification. (a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director. (b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification. 3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Record Date

In the Half Year results announcement, released on 9th November 2021, the Company incorrectly stated the dividend Record Date was 9th December 2011, it is actually the 10th December 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

IP Group portfolio company inks joint development agreement with Ceres Power

Intellectual property company IP Group said on Thursday that portfolio company RFC Power, a long-duration energy storage company, had signed a joint development agreement with fuel cell technology firm Ceres Power. 11,481.35. 15:10 11/11/21. -1.70%. -198.60. 23,570.34. 15:10 11/11/21. 4,233.75. 15:10 11/11/21. 4,214.27. 15:10 11/11/21. IP Group stated the joint...
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

How a Non-Grantor Trust Works

One of the most useful estate planning tools is a trust, which can be used to create a legacy of wealth and protecting assets. One question to consider when creating one is whether a grantor or non grantor trust is … Continue reading → The post How a Non-Grantor Trust Works appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
ShareCast

Avon Protection warns over body armour revenue contribution

Avon Protection tanked on Friday after it warned the revenue contribution from its body armour segment for FY22 and beyond will be "significantly reduced" following a testing failure for one of its products and delays to product approvals. The maker of gas masks and helmets said the US Army Vital...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Toshiba plans to split into three independent companies

Multinational conglomerate Toshiba revealed on Friday that it intends to split into three independent companies as part of an effort to appease activist shareholders. Toshiba's decision, which comes hot on the heals of a similar move by fellow industrial conglomerate General Electric, will see the Japanese firm spin off its core energy and infrastructure divisions into one company, while its device and storage businesses will make up another.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Johnson Matthey announces CEO departure, to sell battery materials business

Johnson Matthey announced the departure of its chief executive on Thursday, alongside plans to sell its battery materials business, as it warned the trading outlook for the full year was towards the lower end of market expectations. 7,373.44. 13:15 11/11/21. n/a. n/a. 4,224.95. 13:15 11/11/21. n/a. n/a. 4,205.47. 13:15 11/11/21.
BUSINESS

