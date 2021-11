Earlier this week, Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics called out his teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum for not passing the ball as often as he would like them to. The Celtics have struggled in the early going of the season, and many have pointed towards the team's two top stars as examples for why the season hasn't gone according to plan. Needless to say, Smart wanted the team to do better, and it even led to a player's only meeting.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO