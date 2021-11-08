CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Replacement Compliance wth Market Abuse Regulation

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 6 days ago

The announcement released today, 8 November 2021 at 07:00hrs (RNS 5080R) referred to the 31 October 2021 month end net asset value ("NAV") announcement on 5 November 2021. The 31 October 2021 month end NAV was released on 8 November 2021. The date has been updated in points 1) and...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

ShareCast

Serco lifts profit guidance, Ascential buys e-commerce software business

The FTSE 100 was called to open nine points lower at 7,339. Government outsourcer Serco lifted profits guidance after better-than-expected trading in Australia and the UK from Covid-related work. The company, which also runs immigrant detention centres and the UK government’s controversial test and trace programme, said it now expected...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 12 November 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that 79,548,773 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued and allotted on 12 November 2021 at a price of 54.0p per share equivalent to the current NAV of 51.0p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 30 September 2021). These shares were issued pursuant to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £40 million, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years.
ELECTIONS
ShareCast

Offer for Subscription – Over Allotment Facility

Offer for Subscription – Over Allotment Facility. The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company") has confirmed that the over allotment facility may be used in relation to the Company’s offer for subscription that opened on 30 September 2021 (the “Offer”) up to a maximum of £1.6m. This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offer to £41.6m.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated. (a) NameMurray Steele. 2.Reason for the notification. (a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director. (b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification. 3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Issue of Equity

ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL OTCQX: ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 70,000 new ordinary shares of £0.10 each ("New Ordinary Shares") in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.
CANCER
ShareCast

Update on Composite Scheme of Amalgamation

Sub: 'Effective Date' of the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of Bamnipal Steel Limited and Tata Steel BSL Limited (formerly Bhushan Steel Limited) into and with Tata Steel Limited. This has reference to our disclosures dated October 29, 2021, November 2, 2021 and November 11, 2021. The Composite Scheme of Amalgamation...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Correction - Director/PDMR Shareholding

HYVE GROUP PLC - NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS. Hyve Group plc announced on 8 December 2020 that, following the vesting of an award on 4 December 2020 granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan, Mark Shashoua, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, had received 28,138 ordinary shares of 10p each. The number of shares was incorrectly stated at the time and the correct information can be found in the table below.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 100,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 985.55 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Purchase of own shares

Following this, the Company holds 7,371,353 own shares, or 1.614% of the total outstanding shares. The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. This...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) USA. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Creo Medical acquires Aber Electronics for undisclosed sum

Medical device company Creo Medical Group has acquired power amplifier and radio frequency products manufacturer and designer Aber Electronics for an undisclosed, fixed cash consideration, plus a contingent consideration over a three-year period. 6,162.57. 15:15 12/11/21. n/a. n/a. 1,252.50. 15:15 12/11/21. n/a. n/a. 8,413.64. 15:05 12/11/21. -0.62%. -52.82. Creo, an...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ShareCast

Land Securities to sell Harbour Exchange for £196.5m

The sale price reflects a net initial yield of 3.99%. Marcus Geddes, Managing Director Central London at Landsec, said: "The sale of Harbour Exchange is very much aligned with our strategy. Through this disposal we are recycling capital into opportunities where we can bring to bear Landsec's skills and expertise to drive growth and returns for our investors."
MARKETS
ShareCast

Completion of Share Buyback Programme

Rotork plc (the 'Company') Rotork plc announces that, on 9 November 2021, it completed the share repurchase programme announced on 18 August 2021. Over the course of the buyback programme, 14,403,732 ordinary shares were repurchased for a total consideration of £49,999,959.70. All of the shares purchased in the programme have been, or will be, cancelled. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury and, following the settlement of recent transactions, will have 859,763,874 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in issue representing 859,763,874 voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Guardian

Governance and Compliance Manager

An exciting opportunity has arisen within Charlton Athletic Community Trust (CACT) for a Governance and Compliance Manager to manage governance for the Charity, ensuring compliance with legislation and statutory requirements. The successful candidate will have knowledge and understanding of corporate governance frameworks and legal requirements as well as the ability...
JOBS
ShareCast

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Board has declared an increased interim dividend of 7.0 pence per share (2020: 6.5p per share) in respect of the year ending 31 March 2022. Such dividend will be paid on 11 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on 19 November 2021. The associated ex-dividend date is 18 November 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Guardian

Head of Compliance

We are seeking a strategic and collaborative Head of Compliance to be WWT’s expert in key areas of statutory requirements. Location: Flexible, Based at a WWT site with opportunity for home working. Position Type: Part Time. Working pattern: 30 hours per week across 4 days (flexible) Salary: £34,238 per annum...
BUSINESS
Poets and Quants

Mr. Automotive Compliance Professional

I am an Automotive Compliance Professional, currently working in a Fortune 500 company in India with their Product Certification and Compliance team. I currently have 5+ years of experience in the Indian Automotive Industry and my interests lie in the Product Management domain of the Automotive and Manufacturing industry. Details:
EDUCATION
starlocalmedia.com

Fire Protection Coatings Market Booms as Increasingly Stringent Fire Standards and Environmental Regulations Rise

Hydrocarbon cementitious and hydrocarbon intumescent coatings to drive the global market, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Fire Protection Coatings Growth Opportunities, finds that a rise in the stringency of regulations and safety advisory to augment the fire safety of buildings and constructions across sectors—oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, and allied industries—is expediting the demand for fire protection coatings globally. The market is estimated to garner $2.74 billion in revenue by 2027 from $1.94 billion in 2020, an uptick at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1%. Hydrocarbon cementitious and hydrocarbon intumescent are the main product types driving the overall market, followed by cellulosic intumescent and cellulosic cementitious.
MARKETS
pymnts

SEC's Gensler Urges Cryptos to Work With Regulators for 'Market Integrity'

Gary Gensler, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair, said regulators’ harsh stances against cryptocurrency made sense because of the high hype levels, a Tuesday (Nov. 2) report from MarketWatch said. Gensler said investors of crypto lack the protection they’d get by investing in things like stocks and bonds. Speaking...
MARKETS

