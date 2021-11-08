CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 6 days ago

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 50,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 988.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing...

www.sharecast.com

ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Georgia Capital PLC ("Georgia Capital" - LSE: CGEO LN) announces that on 12 November 2021, Numis Securities Limited purchased on behalf of Georgia Capital the number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange as set out in the table below (the "Repurchased Shares") pursuant to the Georgia Capital share buyback and cancellation programme which commenced on 10 August 2021 (the "Buyback Programme").
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United States of America. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated. (a) NameMurray Steele. 2.Reason for the notification. (a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director. (b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification. 3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Issue of Equity

ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL OTCQX: ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 70,000 new ordinary shares of £0.10 each ("New Ordinary Shares") in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.
CANCER
ShareCast

Offer for Subscription – Over Allotment Facility

Offer for Subscription – Over Allotment Facility. The Board of Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company") has confirmed that the over allotment facility may be used in relation to the Company’s offer for subscription that opened on 30 September 2021 (the “Offer”) up to a maximum of £1.6m. This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offer to £41.6m.
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Data Center REITs: A Guide for Investors

Many investors find real estate investment trusts (REITs) to be a solid investment choice. These companies can provide passive income and long-term growth, without the typical requirements of owning property. One subset of this real estate investment sector has led the … Continue reading → The post Data Center REITs: A Guide for Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Update on Composite Scheme of Amalgamation

Sub: 'Effective Date' of the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of Bamnipal Steel Limited and Tata Steel BSL Limited (formerly Bhushan Steel Limited) into and with Tata Steel Limited. This has reference to our disclosures dated October 29, 2021, November 2, 2021 and November 11, 2021. The Composite Scheme of Amalgamation...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Avon Protection warns over body armour revenue contribution

Avon Protection tanked on Friday after it warned the revenue contribution from its body armour segment for FY22 and beyond will be "significantly reduced" following a testing failure for one of its products and delays to product approvals. The maker of gas masks and helmets said the US Army Vital...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 2. Reason for the notification (please mark...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Correction - Director/PDMR Shareholding

HYVE GROUP PLC - NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS. Hyve Group plc announced on 8 December 2020 that, following the vesting of an award on 4 December 2020 granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan, Mark Shashoua, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, had received 28,138 ordinary shares of 10p each. The number of shares was incorrectly stated at the time and the correct information can be found in the table below.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Liberum keeps Auto Trader as 'top pick', says strategy shift paying dividends

Analysts at Liberum raised their target price for shares of 'top pick' Auto Trader on the back of its latest interims, saying the group's performance was proof that its shift towards a strategy based on average revenues per retailer was paying dividends. 7,347.91. 16:22 12/11/21. n/a. n/a. 4,213.89. 16:22 12/11/21.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Bitcoin aims for $70,000 and beyond, boosted by its role as an inflation hedge

Bitcoin renewed its all-time highs on November 10th, undoubtedly driven by US inflation data. The queen of cryptocurrencies reached $69,000 and pulled the entire market during a day with high volatility, with rises also for Ethereum, which touched $4,860. However, a modest correction is imposed on Thursday and the total capitalization of cryptoassets hovers around $2.82 trillion. Experts warn that the role as a hedge against inflation that Bitcoin plays, will drive purchases in the short term.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Wood Group trims full-year guidance as it launches strategic review

John Wood Group trimmed its earnings guidance on Friday morning, cutting its adjusted EBITDA margin to between 8.5% and 8.7%, from the 8.7% to 8.9% it pencilled in at its half-year results in August. 4,213.89. 16:22 12/11/21. 4,194.89. 16:25 12/11/21. 4,928.34. 16:22 12/11/21. 0.00%. Wood Group (John) 191.90p. 16:21 12/11/21.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Toshiba plans to split into three independent companies

Multinational conglomerate Toshiba revealed on Friday that it intends to split into three independent companies as part of an effort to appease activist shareholders. Toshiba's decision, which comes hot on the heals of a similar move by fellow industrial conglomerate General Electric, will see the Japanese firm spin off its core energy and infrastructure divisions into one company, while its device and storage businesses will make up another.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Creo Medical acquires Aber Electronics for undisclosed sum

Medical device company Creo Medical Group has acquired power amplifier and radio frequency products manufacturer and designer Aber Electronics for an undisclosed, fixed cash consideration, plus a contingent consideration over a three-year period. 6,162.57. 15:15 12/11/21. n/a. n/a. 1,252.50. 15:15 12/11/21. n/a. n/a. 8,413.64. 15:05 12/11/21. -0.62%. -52.82. Creo, an...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Board has declared an increased interim dividend of 7.0 pence per share (2020: 6.5p per share) in respect of the year ending 31 March 2022. Such dividend will be paid on 11 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on 19 November 2021. The associated ex-dividend date is 18 November 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Completion of Share Buyback Programme

Rotork plc (the 'Company') Rotork plc announces that, on 9 November 2021, it completed the share repurchase programme announced on 18 August 2021. Over the course of the buyback programme, 14,403,732 ordinary shares were repurchased for a total consideration of £49,999,959.70. All of the shares purchased in the programme have been, or will be, cancelled. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury and, following the settlement of recent transactions, will have 859,763,874 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in issue representing 859,763,874 voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they should determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Record Date

In the Half Year results announcement, released on 9th November 2021, the Company incorrectly stated the dividend Record Date was 9th December 2011, it is actually the 10th December 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Form 8.3 - Daily Mail & General Trust plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Listing Rule 15.6.8. Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. New Star Investment Trust Plc. ("the Company") LEI: A00100146726. QUARTERLY DISCLOSURE - LISTING RULE 15.6.8. 4...
MARKETS

