CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Rolex Grand Slam: Monday Clear Round with Scott Brash

theplaidhorse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn “Monday Clear Round” from the Rolex Grand Slam, some of the best known show jumpers answer a series of quick-fire questions to find out what makes them tick—but from their homes!. This edition features the legend himself, Rolex Grand...

www.theplaidhorse.com

Comments / 0

Related
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Women’s World Title Fight Sees Brutal Standing Knock Out

Incredible scenes took place a short time ago in the UK. A world title fight involving Terri Harper of the UK and new champion Alycia Baumgardner of the USA ended in a knock out that saw Harper stopped on her feet:. (Hat tip DAZN):. Stunning stuff. Afterwards it was confirmed...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

One More Round: Former WWE Star Coming Out Of Retirement

One more time. Wrestling is a unique sport in that wrestlers are able to come back to the ring at almost any time. Rather than having to come back for a full season that can last months on end, a wrestler can come back at any time for a one off match. It can make things even better if someone is a former star on national TV, which will be the case again later this month.
WWE
theplaidhorse.com

Five Times Gazelle Was Extra

The 2020 International Horse of the Year, Kent Farrington and Robin Parsky’s Gazelle has truly made winning a habit over the course of the last eight years, and at 15 years old, this mare is still at the top of her game. The winner of the 2019 Rolex Grand Prix...
ANIMALS
theplaidhorse.com

Luiz Francisco de Avezedo and Collin Best the Field in the $25,000 JTWG Grand Prix at ESP Fall Finale

Wellington, FL – Nov. 7 – It ended up being a two-horse race for first place in Sunday’s $25,000 JTWG Grand Prix, the pinnacle event of the ESP Fall Finale, which was the first show of the ESP Fall Series back at the main grounds of the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center. Just two pairs proved they were up to the task over designer Guilherme Jorge’s (BRA) patterns for the class, led by Luiz Francisco de Avezedo (BRA) and Santa Cecilia Stables’ Collin as the only double-clear partnership and the winning duo. Coincidentally, the second-place team, beating 18 other entries, was Jorge’s wife, Angela Covert (CAN) on her own Hollywood De Rase Z.
WELLINGTON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Brash
theplaidhorse.com

Alicia Gadban-Lewis Secures Gold as 2021 Canadian Show Jumping Champion

Calgary AB, Nov 7, 2021 – As the Calgary homebuilder slogan goes, “Live Better, Live Truman,” it was British Columbia’s Alicia Gadban-Lewis, living better after her victory topping a field of 22 horse rider combinations in the $75,000 Truman Homes Cup on the final evening of Royal West, featuring the Canadian Show Jumping Championships.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

A Grand Slam Wasted, Atlanta Is Left Holding Its Breath

ATLANTA — Of course, it was too easy. Here, it almost always is. All the Atlanta Braves needed to do to capture their first World Series championship in 26 years was win one last game at home, in the stadium where they had already gone 7-0 this postseason. And in the first inning of Game 5 on Sunday, when Adam Duvall whacked a sinker 377 feet for a grand slam, it seemed like Atlanta — city and namesake suburban baseball team alike — had found the where-were-you-when moment it had been seeking for decades.
MLB
dartsnews.com

Fantasy Grand Slam of Darts (At least 599 GBP in prizes!)

The top tournaments in the PDC follow each other in rapid succession. From Saturday afternoon the title will be fought for in the Grand Slam of Darts. A major in which mainly champions and losing finalists participate. From other TV tournaments, but also the youth World Championship and the winners of the various annual rankings. With a few strong qualifiers, including Raymond van Barneveld, and a unique format, the Grand Slam of Darts is one of the highlights of the autumn season.
SPORTS
987thebull.com

This country girl hit a grand slam at the World Series

Did you happen to witness this Grand Slam Performance? The National Anthem always sets the tone before a big game like game 6 was last night out in Houston in the World Series. Grand Ole Opry Member Carly Pearce has quickly elevated herself to superstar status with her performance last...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolex#Grand Slam#Show Jumping
theplaidhorse.com

Maryland-Breds Make History at 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships

Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners’ Aloha West and Korea Racing Authority’s Knicks Go, the only two Maryland-bred contenders at this year’s Breeders’ Cup World Championships, held at Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, Calif., made history Saturday, Nov. 6, as they each won their races to mark the first time two Maryland-breds won on the same Breeders’ Cup card.
DEL MAR, CA
theplaidhorse.com

Kylie Elias and Quasa Granda Are Grand in $2,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby at ESP Fall Finale

Wellington, FL – Nov. 7 – The feature hunter event of the ESP Fall Finale, which was hosted at the main grounds of the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center, took place on Saturday in the form of the $2,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby, presented by Equestrian Team Apparel. Following some reshuffling of the placings in the handy round, Kylie Elias of Boca Raton, FL, and Carriage Hill Farm’s Quasa Granda moved up a spot to claim the lead spot in the victory gallop and the lion’s share of the prize money.
WELLINGTON, FL
f4wonline.com

AEW Rampage draws best ratings since Grand Slam episode

AEW Rampage averaged 623,000 viewers on TNT Friday night, up 16.9 percent from the previous week. It's the highest viewership for the show since its two-hour Grand Slam episode from September 24. This was despite the fact that game three of the World Series averaged more than 11 million viewers...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
dartsnews.com

Joe Davis set for Grand Slam of Darts despite injury

Joe Davis will play in the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts from Saturday but was close to pulling out of the tournament due to suffering from tennis elbow. Davis revealed that as a result, he hasn't been able to throw a dart for the last five weeks underlining a frustrating year so far having to deal with it.
TENNIS
theplaidhorse.com

Patrick Billes Blazes to Victory in $5,000 Welcome Speed at National Sunshine Series II

Thermal, Calif. – Nov. 9, 2021 – The Grand Prix Stadium at the Desert International Horse Park welcomed back athletes for the start of Week II of the National Sunshine Series on Wednesday. The highlight event of the day was the $5,000 Welcome Speed, sponsored by Everado Hegewisch Stables. Thirty-one horse and rider combinations sped around the track, and at the end of the day it was Patrick Billes and Espartano LS who handily took the win by more than six seconds.
SPORTS
SkySports

Grand Slam of Darts 2021: Draw, schedule, results

Jose De Sousa became just the sixth player to lift the Eric Bristow Trophy when he beat James Wade to win his first major title behind closed doors at Coventry's Ricoh Arena. The fans will return to the tournament this year and World No 1 Gerwyn Price is will be hoping the return to Wolverhampton is a good omen having won the title at the Aldersley Leisure Village in both 2018 and 2019.
SPORTS
theplaidhorse.com

Zayna Rizvi and Finnick Triumph in 2021 ASPCA Maclay National Championship

Lexington, Ky. – Nov. 7, 2021 – The 138th edition of America’s oldest indoor horse show, the National Horse Show, rounded out 11 days of prestigious competition Sunday, November 7. The final day brought some of the country’s top junior equitation athletes back to the Alltech Arena of the Kentucky Horse Park for the 2021 ASPCA Maclay National Championship, presented by Chansonette Farm. Since 1993, the Maclay National Championship has been one of the most sought-after distinctions in junior equitation sport. A total of 175 horse-and-rider partnerships would contest for the winning title, but it was ultimately Zayna Rizvi and Jordyn Rose Freedman’s Finnick who would add another accolade to her resume and lead the pack for the victory gallop after becoming champion of the 88th ASPCA Maclay National Championship.
LEXINGTON, KY
dartsnews.com

Defending champion De Sousa and Clemens breeze through Grand Slam openers

Jose de Sousa has begun his title defence at the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts seeing off Matt Campbell with relative ease 5-1 to get a commanding start in Group F. De Sousa averaged 95.28 and was highly efficient on his doubles with 4/5 (80%) compared to only 1/9 (11%) from Campbell.
SPORTS
dartsnews.com

Sky Sports TV Guide for 2021 Grand Slam of Darts

The 2021 Grand Slam of Darts is due to take place from November 13-21 and will be broadcast on Sky Sports in full. As usual, most of the action will be live on Sky Sports Arena all starting at 1pm on Saturday with Main Event also showing the session as well as certain days including Monday and Tuesday's final group games and the second round.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaidhorse.com

Mark Laskin Resigns as Canadian Show Jumping Team Chef d’Équipe

Langley, British Columbia – Mark Laskin has resigned from his position as Equestrian Canada’s (EC) Technical Advisor – Jumping, which includes acting as chef d’équipe for the Canadian Show Jumping Team at major games and Nations’ Cup team competitions, effective immediately. Laskin of Langley, BC, has held the role of...
AMERICAS
theplaidhorse.com

Maison McIntyre Secures Individual Gold at USHJA Platinum Jumper Championships

Thermal, Calif. – Nov. 11, 2021 – The Grand Prix Arena served as the backdrop for the Individual Final for the USHJA Platinum Jumper Championships on Thursday at Week II of the National Sunshine Series. A cumulative championship format set over three rounds, riders focused on jumping clear to finish on the lowest possible score to secure a spot on the podium. After three rounds across three days of competition at the 1.40-1.45m height, Maison McIntyre stepped atop the podium as the gold medalist of the USHJA Platinum Jumper Championships with her mount Hold It Against Me.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy