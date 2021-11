In the six months to 30 September, pre-tax profit rose to £150m from £66.2m, with revenue up 82% at £215.4m. Basic earnings per share came in at 12.63p, up 126%. Auto Trader said the "abnormally high" rate of growth mainly reflects the Covid-related discounts it gave to its customers during the first wave of the pandemic early in calendar year 2020. A better comparison is that of two years ago, it said, against which revenue grew by 15%, with a greater number of customers using Auto Trader and choosing to spend more on the platform.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO