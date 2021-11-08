LSU vs ULM: Kickoff time and TV network revealed

This week the LSU Tigers will host the Arkansas Razorbacks in prime time. Next week they will have their final nonconference game of the year with the ULM Warhawks.

It will be another prime-time game at Death Valley when the two Lousiana schools meet on the football field at Tiger Stadium. LSU tweeted out the network announcement for the game set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

The Tigers and Warhawks have met a total of three times in their history with LSU coming out victorious in each game. ULM has scored only seven points in the series.

Provided that the Tigers can get a win on Saturday against Arkansas, this game could set up the team for bowl eligibility. According to the FPI numbers, LSU has a 97.1% win probability for this game against the Warhawks.

