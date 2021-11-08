Wanted Norfolk burglary suspect linked to 2 break-ins; victim speaks to 10 On Your Side

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a man linked to at least two burglaries in the Ghent area of Norfolk.

John I. Rust, 37, faces two counts of breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony and two counts of petit larceny. Police say the burglaries happened in the 1300 block of Graydon Avenue on Nov. 5 and the 600 block of Redgate Avenue on Nov. 7.

Rust is also wanted on other charges not related to the burglaries.

WAVY’s Jon Dowding spoke with a burglary victim, who says Rust stole thousands of dollars of power tools.

Rick Yarow owns a number of rental properties in Ghent and comes to a home on Pembroke Avenue routinely to get supplies from the shed in the back.

When he pulled up Friday, an unknown man was wheeling Yarow’s power washer down the driveway.

Photo taken by Yarow

“I snapped his picture. He took off on his bike. That was it,” he said. “And then I walked back into the shed and I realized he had wiped out all of my power tools.”

Yarow says he walked off with a wheelbarrow, a saw, and a few other power tools from his shed.

Norfolk police identified the man as Rust, who’s wanted on multiple charges for other recent break-ins in Ghent.

Yarow had one of his employees post about the incident on Nextdoor and was surprised by how many other people had also fallen victim.

“People are, you know, very upset. And everybody is kind of jumping on the bandwagon, so to speak, and saying, ‘Yeah, this happened to me. This happened to me just recently and I lost this. And this. And I got this guy on camera,'” he said.

He called Norfolk police Friday, but was told a patrol wasn’t available at the time. He ended up finding Rust, confronting him, and getting his power tools back.

“This is a very heavily trafficked area by us,” he said. “I don’t think he realized it but what he was doing was very high risk from his perspective. So yeah, we are going to take extra precautionary measures.”

Yarow says he hopes police can finally catch him to provide some comfort to his neighbors who weren’t so lucky.

“I feel pretty good, honestly, that I was able to catch him, get my tools back, and positively identify him,” said Yarow. “So, if the police are able to locate him now, then, I mean, it’s a solid slam dunk.”

Anyone with information on Rust is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

