Man spends weekend in jail, accused of assaulting Boardman cop

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Liberty man is in the Mahoning County jail on charges he assaulted a township police officer early Sunday morning and had a loaded gun in a car he was spotted in.

Vincent Lewis, 31, was arraigned Monday in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman on felony charges of intimidation, retaliation, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business as well as misdemeanor counts of using a weapon while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Lewis was arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday after police investigated a call in the 100 block of Shadyside Drive for a person knocking on doors.

Reports said police saw a man, later identified as Lewis, walk from a drive into a car that was parked in front of a vacant house. Reports said when he got out of the car, officers called him to stop and talk to them.

Lewis told police he was visiting his girlfriend and went to his car to get a cigarette, reports said. Reports said he became flustered when he was asked his girlfriend’s name. He also would not identify himself and smelled heavily of alcohol. Reports said police decided to take him into custody because he was acting aggressively.

Reports said Lewis resisted having his hands put behind his back and when he was put in a cruiser, he refused to put his feet inside, so police could not close the door. When an officer tried to grab one of his feet and place it inside, Lewis head-butted the officer in the chest and tried to run away, reports said.

Lewis struggled with several officers and had to be stunned before he would stop resisting, reports said.

Inside the car, police found a 9mm handgun, reports said.

Residents in the neighborhood, whose doors were knocked on, said they had no idea who Lewis is, reports said.

Lewis is presently being held without bond, court records show.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.