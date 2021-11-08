SFD Responds to Assist Downed ATF Agent

Ofc. Stephen Anderson, PIO

SPD responds to assist downed ATF agent, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigating an OIS involving ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms) agent

On November 5, 2021, at approximately 5:00pm, SPD received a request for assistance via a shots fired broadcast from the ATF advising one of their agents had been shot at the Motel 6, located in the 1500 block of S. Rustle Street.

SPD officers, SCSO detectives, and additional law enforcement personnel from surrounding jurisdictions, converged on the location to assist the wounded agent and contain the scene.

Preliminary investigation from the scene indicates an exchange of gunfire between ATF personnel and at least one suspect. Both the ATF agent and the suspect were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds, conditions remain unknown at this time.

SPD SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) and K9 personnel responded to the scene in an attempt to locate and apprehend the outstanding suspects, however were unable to locate them.

The investigation is ongoing. Please refer any additional questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.