‘Figure Fantasy’ is Now Open for Pre-Registration, Letting Players Play with 3D Figurines on Mobile

The original FINAL FANTASY V comes to life with completely new graphics and audio as a 2D pixel remaster! A remodeled 2…. The original FINAL FANTASY V comes to life with completely new graphics and audio as a 2D pixel remaster! A remodeled 2D take on the fifth game in the world-renowned FINAL FANTASY series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics. All the magic of the original, with improved ease of play. The King of Tycoon has sensed a disturbance in the wind. When the crystals that balance the powers of the world are threatened, the king hastens to the rescue...only to go missing. Somewhere a young man and his Chocobo find themselves drawn toward friends that will change their destiny. Building on the job systems of previous games, FFV includes a diverse selection of jobs to try, and a unique ability system that lets you combine skills. Develop your characters with free reign, and master your battle tactics in the fifth installment of the FINAL FANTASY series! --------------------------------------------- ・Universally updated 2D pixel graphics, including the iconic FINAL FANTASY character designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator. ・Beautifully rearranged soundtrack in a faithful FINAL FANTASY style, overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu. ・Improved gameplay, including touch controls, modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more! ・Dive into the world of the game with supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player. *One-time purchase. The app will not require any additional payments to play through the game after the initial purchase and subsequent download. *This remaster is based on the original "FINAL FANTASY V" game released in 1992. Features and/or content may differ from previously rereleased versions of the game. [OS Compatibility] iOS 13.0 or higher [Applicable Devices] iPhone 7 Plus, iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation) and higher.

