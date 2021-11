As it loves to do, The Voice threw us a curveball Monday, revealing in its final moments that coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande had each been allowed to nominate an artist who’d been eliminated during the Battles or Knockouts to make a comeback during the live shows. Which one of them would get to return? That, as you might have suspected, would be up to viewers. (To vote, tweet #VoiceComeback and your chosen artist’s first name.) Ariana gave a second chance to Vaughn Mugol, who I think we all agreed had been done in by his...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO