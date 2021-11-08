Taliban backs Afghan polio vaccine campaign

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Pakistan's offshoot of the hardline Islamist group has ramped up attacks on its side of the border, leaving Islamabad scrambling to reach a peace deal.
Active in the remote tribal areas of Pakistan, experts say the militant group has been emboldened by the Taliban's successful ousting of world superpower the United States from Afghanistan.
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- a separate movement which shares a common history with the Afghan Taliban -- plunged the country into a period of horrific violence after forming in 2007.
Also made up mostly of ethnic Pashtuns, it carried out hundreds of suicide bomb attacks and kidnappings across the country, seizing control of border regions and imposing a radical version of Islamic law in territory where it held sway.
