Taliban backs Afghan polio vaccine campaign

The United States said Friday it would set up an interests section in Afghanistan under Qatar, creating a more direct way to assist US citizens and engage with the Taliban after the embassy in Kabul was shuttered. The step marks the latest diplomatic win for Qatar, the wealthy Gulf state that has increasingly positioned itself as the pivotal US ally on Afghanistan. Blinken signed an agreement with his Qatari counterpart to establish Qatar as the US protecting power in Afghanistan, an arrangement in which a third nation handles a country's interests in the absence of diplomatic relations with the host country. The United States has voiced cautious optimism about dialogue with the Taliban but has made clear that reopening the embassy -- which would imply recognition -- is not on the cards.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO