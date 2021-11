The Rust assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has broken his silence about the tragedy, to demand changes to safety on film sets.David Halls issued a statement about the 21 October shooting on Monday, saying: “Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I’ve worked with, but also a friend. I’m shocked and saddened by her death.“It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to reevaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.”Mr Halls’ first public comments came days after...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO