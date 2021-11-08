Read full article on original website
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — KYIV, Ukraine — A planned speech later this week by Russian President Vladimir Putin may see him declare four occupied territories of Ukraine parts of Russia, the British military said Tuesday. In a daily intelligence briefing, the British Defense Ministry said Putin will address both houses of the Russian parliament on Friday and could declare the annexation of the regions. An internationally criticized vote is underway in the regions and ends Tuesday. “Russia’s leaders almost certainly hope that any accession announcement will be seen as a vindication of the ‘special military operation’ and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict,” the British said. “This aspiration will likely be undermined by the increasing domestic awareness of Russia’s recent battlefield (setbacks) and significant unease about the partial mobilization announced last week.”
Preordained vote to wrap up in Russia-held areas of Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The final day of voting was taken place in Russian-held regions of Ukraine Tuesday, a referendum that is expected to serve as a pretext for their annexation by Moscow but that is rejected as a sham by Kyiv and its Western allies. As the vote was nearing its end, a senior Kremlin official issued the bluntest warning yet that Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons to halt a Ukrainian push to reclaim Russia-occupied areas. The five-day voting, in which residents are asked whether they want their regions to become part of Russia, has been anything but free or fair. Tens of thousands of residents had already fled the regions amid the war, and images shared by those who remained showed armed Russian troops going door-to-door to pressure Ukrainians into voting. The balloting on Tuesday was held at polling stations.
Pound stabilizes but turmoil continues for UK economy
LONDON (AP) — The British pound stabilized in Asian trading on Tuesday after plunging to a record low a day earlier, as the Bank of England and the British government tried to soothe markets nervous about a volatile U.K. economy. The instability began to have real-world impacts, with several...
Rights group says Iran protest death toll tops 75 as crackdown intensifies
More than 75 people have died in Iran's crackdown on 11 nights of unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a rights group says, as Western nations pile pressure on the Islamic republic to end the violence. Demonstrators took to the streets again on Monday night -- as they have every night since Amini's death on September 16 following her arrest for allegedly breaching the country's strict rules on hijab headscarves and modest clothing -- witnesses told AFP. In Sanandaj, the capital of Amini's western home province of Kurdistan, women climbed onto the roofs of cars to tear off their headscarves in front of cheering crowds, images published by Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) showed, with police nowhere to be seen.
Shinzo Abe funeral - live: Protests continue as Japan and allies honour slain ex-PM
Japan on Tuesday paid its final respects at the state funeral of Shinzo Abe with flowers and gun salutes as protests against the ceremony continued in Tokyo.Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister was assassinated at a campaign rally on 8 July.More than 4,300 people, including world leaders representing Japan’s allies, attended the rare state funeral – an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family.The ceremony began with Abe’s widow Akie Abe entering the hall carrying an urn containing ashes of the former prime minister.Prime minister Fumio Kishida led the tributes to Shinzo Abe by delivering the...
