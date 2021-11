Every week this fall, Jersey Mike’s and Shore Sports Network have teamed up to select a Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend. The Jersey Mike’s Team of the Week for Week 10 and our final Team of the Week recipient of the 2021 season is Toms River North, which defeated East Brunswick, 28-14, in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey Group 5 playoffs. Shore Sports Network was at practice on Tuesday to present the Mariners and head coach Dave Oizerowitz with a special game ball and a $250 Jersey Mike's gift card.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO