Agriculture

There's No Cow Tax in the Build Back Better Bill

By Chris Clayton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House Agriculture Committee leadership should hold a hearing after one of its members posted claims on Facebook that the Build Back Better Act would tax cows and cause meat prices to soar. House Ag leaders from both parties have mentioned the need to vet what is in the...

