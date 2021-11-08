There's No Cow Tax in the Build Back Better Bill

Today, November 6, 2021, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) released the following statement:. “Today’s votes represent a major victory for New Jersey, for pragmatic problem solving, and for helping our middle class families. We are sending the once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill to the President’s desk and are preparing to send a reconciliation package to the Senate that will reinstate SALT and cut taxes for New Jersey families. The historic infrastructure legislation will help build the new Gateway Train Tunnel, fix our crumbling roads, bridges, and NJ Transit, address climate resiliency, and help get lead out of our children’s drinking water. It will also invest in electric vehicles and broadband for the unconnected, and it will help create two million jobs a year for the next decade.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO