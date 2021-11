Few things are more personal than how you take your coffee. From the unicorn Frappuccino fans to the black coffee purists, asking anyone about the best way to make coffee is sure to attract some seriously strong opinions. So, how do we find out what coffee flavors are the best? While true objectivity seems like it could be an impossible feat, we've searched the internet high and low for opinions in an attempt to get as close to truth as possible. We also used our own well-informed (read: biased) tastebuds, but perhaps that's beside the point.

