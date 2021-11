OMAHA (DTN) -- After the Sunday evening open, December corn is down 2 1/4 cents, January soybeans are down 1/2 cent. December KC wheat is down 3/4 cent and December Minneapolis wheat is unchanged. The weekend was mostly dry across the Midwest, but Sunday's weather map shows wintry precipitation around Michigan and the eastern Midwest. December soybean meal is down 60 cents after surging $17.60 higher Friday on concerns more meal will be needed to replace L-lysine in feed rations. Central Brazil and Argentina received widespread rains over the weekend, while southern Brazil was mostly dry. Outside markets are quiet. December Dow Jones futures are up 34 points and the December U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.02. December gold is down $1.50 and December crude oil is trading up $0.07.

