NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday. “The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic once and for all – if you haven’t gotten yours already, it’s crucial that you do,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is proven effective and safe, and it’s free. Everyone aged five and […]

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO