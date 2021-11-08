CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Lamont, other officials announce major upgrades to Waterbury Branch of Metro-North Railroad New Haven Line

WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEsRG_0cqJ1iUk00

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont and other state and local officials announced upcoming major upgrades to the Waterbury Branch of the Metro-North Railroad New Haven Line.

The governor plans to install a two-way rail service on the Waterbury Branch of the Metro-North Railroad New Haven Line over the coming months — one of several major transportation improvements that will come to Connecticut following last week’s approval by Congress of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Lamont said.

RELATED: Connecticut to receive billions in federal funding after House passes $1T infrastructure bill

The Waterbury Branch is a 27-mile-long, single-track line with six train stations in Waterbury, Naugatuck, Beacon Falls, Seymour, Ansonia, and Derby.

By adding an additional track, Lamont said service will increase on the branch to 22 trains each weekday beginning in the summer of 2022.

The project was funded by $1.23 million in state funding that will match federal dollars.

Lamont was joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and Sen. Chris Murphy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Connecticut state trooper involved in Norwich crash

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper was involved in a crash in Norwich Sunday night, according to Connecticut State Police. Officials said the trooper, from Troop E, was traveling on Route 97 responding to a call when they were involved in a motor vehicle accident. It occurred just after 8 p.m. and no other […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

New Haven, Hamden activists advocate to stop violence in communities

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —New Haven and Hamden residents rallied together making a strong statement against crime at the ‘Motorcade Against Violence’ event Saturday morning. ‘Motorcade Against Violence,’ featured police units from both of those neighboring communities and local people who want to see a stop to the violence. Residents of both neighborhoods went near […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waterbury, CT
Government
New Haven, CT
Traffic
City
Naugatuck, CT
City
Ansonia, CT
Ansonia, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Waterbury, CT
Traffic
City
Seymour, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Traffic
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
City
Beacon Falls, CT
Ansonia, CT
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterbury Branch#Infrastructure#Metro North Railroad#Congress#House
WTNH

WTNH

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy