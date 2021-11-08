Lamont, other officials announce major upgrades to Waterbury Branch of Metro-North Railroad New Haven Line

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont and other state and local officials announced upcoming major upgrades to the Waterbury Branch of the Metro-North Railroad New Haven Line.

The governor plans to install a two-way rail service on the Waterbury Branch of the Metro-North Railroad New Haven Line over the coming months — one of several major transportation improvements that will come to Connecticut following last week’s approval by Congress of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Lamont said.

The Waterbury Branch is a 27-mile-long, single-track line with six train stations in Waterbury, Naugatuck, Beacon Falls, Seymour, Ansonia, and Derby.

By adding an additional track, Lamont said service will increase on the branch to 22 trains each weekday beginning in the summer of 2022.

The project was funded by $1.23 million in state funding that will match federal dollars.

Lamont was joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and Sen. Chris Murphy.

