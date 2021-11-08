CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crew-2: Watch NASA TV Now for Crew Dragon Endeavour Undocking Preparations

NASA
Watch live coverage now on NASA TV and the agency’s website as hatch closure and undocking preparations are underway for the return of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-2 mission. NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet are...

goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

NASA’s Mars rover sees things no one has ever seen before

By scraping a small piece of rock to remove the top layer, the Perseverance spacecraft revealed the presence of possible minerals in the rock. Martian rock reveals possible mineral presence after Perseverance rover used its abrasive tool to scrape off surface layer / NASA. After the stop due to the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arizonadailyindependent.com

UArizona: Near-Earth Asteroid Might Be A Lost Fragment Of The Moon

A near-Earth asteroid named Kamo`oalewa could be a fragment of our moon, according to a paper published today in Communications Earth and Environment by a team of astronomers led by the University of Arizona. Kamo`oalewa is a quasi-satellite – a subcategory of near-Earth asteroids that orbit the sun but remain...
ASTRONOMY
San Angelo LIVE!

To the Moon, Alice!

OPINION — With all the celebrities and rich people going to space lately, you might be interested to know that interstellar travel is not just for the wealthy. You, too, can blast off to the stars, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg and a kidney and a spleen. For a nominal fee, you can visit the moon. Sort of. A company called LifeShip has evidently contracted with SpaceX to offer a special deal to the average Joe, or whatever your average name happens to be. For a nominal fee of $99 LifeShip will send a sample of your personal, private DNA to the moon on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Your…
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

A New Era of Cosmological Discovery: NASA’s Roman Space Telescope To Unravel the Secrets of Dark Energy and Dark Matter

A team of scientists has forecast the scientific impact of the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope’s High Latitude Wide Area Survey on critical questions in cosmology. This observation program will consist of both imaging, which reveals the locations, shapes, sizes, and colors of objects like distant galaxies, and spectroscopy, which involves measuring the intensity of light from those objects at different wavelengths, across the same enormous swath of the universe. Scientists will be able to harness the power of a variety of cross-checking techniques using this rich data set, which promises an unprecedented look into some of cosmology’s most vexing problems.
ASTRONOMY
Orlando Sentinel

Hitching rides on 13 spacecraft, more than 600 humans have been to space

When the SpaceX Dragon Endurance took flight atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, it marked the fifth flight to carry humans aboard the commercially built spacecraft. It also transported among its four passengers the 600th human to make it into space. Three of the four Crew-3 astronauts are space rookies. Based on his mission assignment from NASA, European Space ...
ORLANDO, FL
TheConversationAU

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

Earlier this week, the International Space Station (ISS) was forced to maneouvre out of the way of a potential collision with space junk. With a crew of astronauts and cosmonauts on board, this required an urgent change of orbit on November 11. Over the station’s 23-year orbital lifetime, there have been about 30 close encounters with orbital debris requiring evasive action. Three of these near-misses occurred in 2020. In May this year there was a hit: a tiny piece of space junk punched a 5mm hole in the ISS’s Canadian-built robot arm. This week’s incident involved a piece of debris from the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance Docked to the Space Station

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer arrived at the International Space Station at 6:32 p.m. EST Thursday, November 11. Crew Dragon Endurance docked to the orbital complex while the spacecrafts were flying 260 miles above the eastern Caribbean Sea. Following Crew Dragon’s link...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KCRG.com

NASA releases video of crew aboard the Crew Dragon Capsule in space

A county attorney here in Iowa recommended his county not follow the federal OSHA COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Economy seeing biggest inflation increase in more than 30 years. Former Bill Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers predicted this would happen, and has been warning the White House for months. Veterans honored at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NASA

Watch SpaceX Crew-3 Arrival Live on NASA TV

NASA Television and the agency’s website are providing live continuous coverage of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission carrying NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer on their way to the International Space Station. The Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, began the final phase of its...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 Ahead of Schedule for Docking

NASA Television and the agency’s website are providing live continuous coverage of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, flying on Crew Dragon Endurance, currently are ahead of the planned mission timeline. The international crew of four now are expected to dock with the microgravity laboratory at approximately 6:33 p.m. EST, today, Thursday, Nov. 11.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WWLP 22News

WFLA Now: NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch Crew-3 from Kennedy Space Center

WFLA Now: NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch Crew-3 from Kennedy Space Center. WFLA Now: NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch Crew-3 from Kennedy Space Center. Expect crowded airports leading up to Thanksgiving. Springfield police increasing efforts to stop speeding, illegal guns. Soldier receives warm welcome home at Bradley International...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NASA

All Aboard! Astronauts Climb into Crew Dragon Endurance

The Crew-3 astronauts are now boarding SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, which they have named Endurance, for this mission. Before entering Endurance, each of the crew members signed their name on one of the walls inside the White Room – the connecting area between the crew access arm and the spacecraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Hatch Closed on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endurance

The hatch is now closed on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance by the crew. Liftoff of NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer is just a little under two hours away (9:03 p.m. EST) for the agency’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA

Separation Confirmed, Crew Dragon Now Flying Solo

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance by the Crew-3 astronauts, has successfully separated from the Falcon 9 rocket’s second stage and is now flying on its own. The spacecraft has safely reached orbit, and its nosecone has been opened. NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, along with ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer are slated to arrive at the International Space Station about 22 hours from now, around 7:10 p.m. EST on Nov. 11.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

