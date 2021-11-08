Watch rescuers race to save trapped dolphin in Pakistan

"What do I do besides worry about you?" Our friends at Short of the Week have premiered this impressive short film online after it played at last year's London Film Festival. Stray Dogs Come Out at Night is an 11-minute short drama made by Pakistani filmmaker Hamza Bangash. Inspired by the real-life stories of masseurs on the streets of Pakistan, Stray Dogs Come Out at Night "transports its audience to the hustle and bustle of Karachi as we come face to face with a young man who finds himself in a desperate situation." Iqbal is a street-masseur living in Karachi struggling to come to terms with his illness. He asks his uncle to take him to the beach. Starring Mohammad Ali Hashmi as Iqbal and Adnan Shah Tipu. It's described by Bangash as "a revolt against toxic masculinity." There are a few shots that really stand out. Pure cinema.

