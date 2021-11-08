CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

New marijuana legislation could be absent in 2022

By Ian Price
wfirnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Marijuana advocacy group says the results of...

wfirnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Maryland Reporter

The States That Will Legalize Marijuana Next

The marijuana industry is thriving for a variety of reasons. The legalization of cannabis in several places has increased the number of people eager to try it, resulting in increased revenue for dispensaries. Many people believe that medical marijuana should not be illegal because it is frequently prescribed by doctors for medical purposes rather than recreational use. Over the last decade, the cannabis business has exploded in popularity, partly due to legalizing efforts. There are numerous unanswered issues regarding how this will affect society, for better or worse, but there is no doubt that it will be significantly different than it was previously. Now there are many physical stores where marijuana and related paraphernalia can be bought. This is done even easier through online outlets like Grasscity, which you can view through this link. As the world grows more aware of its benefits, more people are becoming open about its use; indeed, several states have already legalized it, with the following states expected to follow next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
southernminn.com

Federal regulations likely to keep lawful gun owners away from state's medical cannabis program

Patients who sign up for the medical cannabis registry don’t even have to purchase any form of cannabis to lose their legal right to purchase firearms. When Minnesota adds smokeable dried cannabis flower to its medical cannabis program next March, managers of the program think it could triple or quadruple the number of patients on the registry. That’s because smokable marijuana is much cheaper to produce, which could making it more competitive with what’s available on the illicit market.
LAW
delawarepublic.org

Two gun control bills signed into law by Gov. Carney

Gov. John Carney signed the two gun control bills lawmakers succeeded in passing this year. Lawmakers had gun control on their minds this year, with several pieces of legislation aimed at limiting access to guns for people who shouldn’t have them. State Rep. Kritsa Griffith sponsored House Bill 124, which...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Wfir
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Implementing New Laws for Medicinal Marijuana Patients

No one's telling you that you can't get high but buying marijuana is going to work a little differently in 2022. For months now, there has been much conversation among state officials, surrounding the idea of how to implement a new state law that is primarily intended to limit access to high-potency THC products for underaged individuals, as well as those to tend to abuse said products.
HEALTH
wirx.com

Businesses Could Escape COVID Fines Under Legislation

From the Associated Press — Business owners who received fines for violating Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 emergency orders in Michigan would receive refunds under a bill that has passed the Legislature. The Michigan Occupational Safety &. Health Administration wouldn’t be able to assess a penalty for violating an emergency order...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Billings Gazette

County and city grapple with new recreational marijuana regulations

Recreational marijuana goes on sale in Montana on Jan. 1 and officials with both Yellowstone County and the City of Billings, tasked with regulating it, are working to figure out just how to move forward. Billings voters last week rejected allowing recreational marijuana storefronts to operate within city limits, but...
BILLINGS, MT
WFMJ.com

More qualifying conditions could be added to Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program

A bill introduced in the Ohio State Senate could expand the list of qualifying conditions of the state's medical marijuana program. State Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) introduced Senate Bill 261 Tuesday. The bill would expand the list of qualifying conditions to include: autism spectrum disorder, arthritis, migraines, terminal illness...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

More people could get access to medical marijuana in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bill proposed by a Republican State Senator is looking to expand what medical conditions can qualify for medical marijuana. Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) proposed the bill to “improve the medical marijuana program in Ohio.”. If passed, the bill would expand medical conditions to include:...
OHIO STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia legislator wants to reexamine medical marijuana bids

The Georgia Medical Cannabis Commission recently selected six companies to produce medical marijuana. But following a FOX 5 I-Team investigation, lawsuits, bid protests, and heavy criticism of the bid process legislators demanded answers from the commission.
GEORGIA STATE
southeastagnet.com

There Is No Cow Tax in New Legislation

There has been some misinformation floating around, especially on social media, that the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by the House last Friday and by the Senate back in August, nor the reconciliation bill working its way through Congress, has language in it saying farmers will be taxed for each cow.
AGRICULTURE
brookingsradio.com

Legislature approves new legislative boundaries

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s Legislature has approved new political boundaries that are likely to shake up the Statehouse. Moderate Senate Republicans championed the proposal. The state’s population has shifted towards urban areas in the last decade and the map’s proponents argued that new legislative districts must reflect that change.
PIERRE, SD
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy