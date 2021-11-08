Shakira was subjected to 'uncomfortable' stereotypes as young singer

Watch: Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Visiting Park With Son. Even Shakira is still in disbelief over her eyebrow-raising run-in with wild boars. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer created an online frenzy in September when she revealed that she had been "attacked" by two wild boars during a day out with her 8-year-old son Milan at a park in Barcelona. Shakira said at the time that the animals stole her purse, which contained her phone, and took it into the woods. Needless to say, the bizarre tale went viral.

