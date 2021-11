I am here to answer the age old question of which college is better to go to. I know here in our area there are many Texas Tech alumni, Texas alumni, Aggie alumni and few from Baylor and other large universities around the state. Some are known for their football programs, their basketball programs but how do Texas schools rank when it comes to being the best educational facility. Best Colleges.com has ranked the top 10 schools in Texas according to academic quality, affordability, and online competency. Enrollment and curriculum fall under the umbrella of academic quality. Here are the top 10 schools in Texas. From number 10 to number 1. Sorry Red Raiders you didn't make this top 10.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO