Taliban backs Afghan polio vaccine campaign

Lake Geneva Regional News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Fresno Bee

In Afghan hospital, unpaid doctors and rigid Taliban clash

The Taliban-appointed supervisor of a small district hospital outside the Afghan capital has big plans for the place — to the dismay of the doctors who work there. Mohammed Javid Ahmadi, 22, was asked by his superiors, fresh off the fields of battle from a war that has spanned most of his life, what kind of jobs he could do. On offer were positions in an array of ministries and institutions now under the Taliban’s power following their August takeover and the collapse of the former government.
WORLD
IBTimes

Thousands Of Afghans Deported From Iran To Taliban Rule

Iran is sending tens of thousands of Afghan migrants back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan every week despite the threat of famine, aid agencies and witnesses say, with many Afghans alleging they have been mistreated by Iranian authorities. During decades of conflict, millions of Afghans have crossed into their western neighbour seeking...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Polio Vaccine#Vaccinations#United Nations
Birmingham Star

Afghan Taliban Claim to Have Captured 600 IS Militants

Afghanistan's Taliban said Wednesday that they have rounded up nearly 600 members of the local Islamic State affiliate, known as Islamic State-Khorasan Province, since returning to power in mid-August. A spokesman for the General Directorate of Intelligence, the new name of the Afghan spy agency under Islamist Taliban rule, told...
WORLD
Daily Gate City

Afghan hospital suffers under Taliban rule

Tiny and suffering from malnutrition, Mohebullah's life was on the brink, but doctors in Mirbacha Kot, a small district hospital outside Kabul, have managed to save him. The same health workers continue to work without salaries, without medicine and with frequent power cuts as Afghanistan's economy crumbles. (Nov. 1) Subscribe...
WORLD
dallassun.com

UNICEF to begin country-wide polio vaccination in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): The UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has announced that they will launch the first country-wide polio vaccination campaign in Afghanistan on Monday. This comes after the Taliban allowed UNICEF to conduct the vaccination around the country after discussion with UN agency, The Khaama Press...
WORLD
POLITICO

The Taliban’s ‘escalated aggression’ against vulnerable Afghans

With help from Nahal Toosi, Alex Thompson and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Beheadings. Hangings. Severed limbs. Lash marks. Bullet-ridden bodies inside a car. NatSec Daily has seen images of these atrocities in recent days, sent by multiple veteran-led groups working to rescue vulnerable Afghans.
MILITARY
raleighnews.net

Afghan girls calls on Taliban to reopen schools

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 13 (ANI): Facing an uncertain future of their education under the Taliban regime, Afghan girls and activists called on the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools that remain closed to women across the country. Some girls, worried about their uncertain future, accused the Islamic Emirate of selective treatment...
WORLD
wdrb.com

Afghan refugee in Louisville recounts horrors of escaping the Taliban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The day the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul, life was drastically upended for hundreds of thousands of people who live there. Months later, more than 200 people are resettling in Louisville with the help of local charities. Mohammad is one of them. He...
LOUISVILLE, KY
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS
AFP

Online Afghan humour: Laughter as resistance against Taliban

When a Taliban militant meets Afghan pop star Ayrana Sayeed, he tries to charm her. "If you marry me, I will have a beard and a moustache and tanks. And I will build you a nightclub!" The scene, completely unimaginable in real life with the singer now based in exile after fleeing in the wake of the Taliban's takeover, is part of a satirical YouTube animation series that has captivated Afghans in recent weeks. It shows Sayeed appearing to the militant in his dreams. But then the man, sleeping with his Kalashnikov slung around his shoulder, wakes up to reality to find he is in fact hugging a bearded fellow militant.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
goodmorningpost.com

Under the Taliban, Afghan artists are concerned about their future

Musa, 20, destroyed much of his work because Taliban threats prompted him to do so. This is his final artwork, a woman closing her eyes and crying. The teenage artist paints portraits of individuals, many of whom are women, which the Taliban, who rule according to a strict interpretation of Islamic law, prohibit.
VISUAL ART
AFP

At least three killed in Afghan mosque blast

At least three people were killed and 15 wounded Friday by a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan's restive Nangarhar province, a hotbed of Islamic State activity, officials said. The blast -- for which no group has yet claimed responsibility -- underscores one of the many challenges facing the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan, with the UN warning the country is also on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis. It happened during Friday prayers in Spin Ghar district of the eastern province, near the border with Pakistan. "I can confirm a blast during Friday prayers inside a mosque in Spin Ghar district. There are casualties and fatalities," a Taliban official told AFP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US envoy in charge of vaccine aid to step down

The US envoy in charge of vaccine aid will leave her post after leading an effort in which President Joe Biden has promised more than 1.1 billion doses, an official said Friday. Gayle Smith, named by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in April, will return to her position as president of ONE, the campaign backed by pop star Bono to fight extreme poverty. A senior State Department official said that Smith would step down at the end of the month and had always intended the position to be temporary. Smith "took on the temporary assignment at the request of Secretary Blinken in order to build out our global response and set the stage for the longer-term thinking about resilience to public health threats," the official told AFP.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
