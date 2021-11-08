Ed Sheeran reveals baby daughter also tested positive for Covid-19

Following a positive Covid-19 test earlier this month, Ed Sheeran has been cleared from isolation in time to make his Saturday Night Live appearance as the musical guest on this week’s Kieran Culkin-hosted episode. “Posting this pic to say I’m released from Covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all-clear and done my quarantine,” the singer shared on Instagram. “Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there.” Sheeran canceled a slate of in-person appearances in order to self-isolate, mainly including promotional interviews...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO