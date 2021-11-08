CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who died trapped in vehicle in Encinitas identified

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 6 days ago
ENCINITAS (CNS) - The man who died when he was trapped in his vehicle after an accident was identified, authorities said Monday.

Michael Dougherty, 63, of Escondido was exiting an apartment complex on the 900 block of Encinitas Boulevard in a 2007 Toyota Corrolla when he stopped in the southbound lane of the road and was struck by a Toyota Tacoma around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner.

The pickup struck the driver's side door, and the vehicles slid to the opposite side of the street and came to a stop at the curb, the coroner said.

Dougherty was trapped in his car and pronounced dead on scene by paramedics with the Encinitas Fire Department when they arrived. The sheriff's department reported no other injuries.

Dougherty had just delivered groceries at the time of the accident.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department is investigating the cause of the accident. Deputies say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

