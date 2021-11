Carlos Ortiz has his sights on a repeat when the PGA Tour returns to Memorial Park for the 2021 Houston Open, which tees off Thursday. Ortiz got his first, and so far only, PGA Tour victory last year when the tournament returned to the course for the first time in almost 60 years. The 30-year-old was the runner-up last week in Mexico and looks to become the first golfer to defend in Houston since Vijay Singh in 2004-05. He will have to contend with a strong field that includes FedEx Cup leader Sam Burns and fellow young stars Sungjae Im and Matthew Wolff. Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is also scheduled to tee off Thursday, and he was a consultant on the renovation of the course in 2019.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO