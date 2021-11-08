Ed Sheeran reveals baby daughter also tested positive for Covid-19

Good news first: Ed Sheeran is on track to return to Studio 8H. The singer who announced on Oct. 24 that he was in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, revealed early Tuesday morning (Nov. 2) that he's out and ready to be about. "Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine," wrote Sheeran in the post accompanied by a dramatically lit shot of him singing on a soundstage.
MIAMI (KEYE) — Singer Jon Bon Jovi canceled his concert in Florida after testing positive for COVID-19. His publicist says Bon Jovi, 59, is fully vaccinated and feeling fine. There's no word if the concert will be rescheduled. Before he was to take the stage in Miami Beach Saturday night,...
Actor Jin Goo has been diagnosed with COVID-19. On November 2, Jin Goo’s agency confirmed that the actor had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was receiving treatment at the isolation facilities. The agency stated, “Last month, he received notice that he had been in close contact with a confirmed...
Jason Momoa has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 42-year-old actor is self-isolating with his friend, skateboarder Erik Ellington, at his house in the UK, meaning filming on 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has been put on hold while he completes his period of quarantine. Jason suggested he...
In late October, Ed Sheeran announced he’d contracted COVID-19. It’s never good to get sick, but the news came ahead of some major appointments for the British-born hitmaker, including his October 29 album release for “=” and a performance on November 6 for Saturday Night Live. Well, all’s well that...
Earlier today, Label SJ confirmed that Super Junior member Shindong had tested positive for COVID-19 as of November 11. Shindong is currently under quarantine and will follow all safety guidelines accordingly, and Label SJ assured that he was not in close contact with other Super Junior members, or the members of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers', near the time frame when he came in contact with the virus.
Meadow Walker is feeling "blessed & grateful" as she heals from a tumor. Revealing for the first time that she had a tumor, Walker, the 22-year-old daughter of late actor Paul Walker, shared a photo on Instagram of herself in a medical center and reflected on the last two years.
The actress who originated the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” role has tested positive for COVD-19. Kristy Swanson was in the hospital over the weekend for coronavirus treatment, The Los Angeles Times reported. She announced her condition on Twitter Monday writing, “Prayers for me please. Yesterday, I took an ambulance ride...
Chris Daughtry dealt with painful news amid his tour as his stepdaughter, Hannah, was found dead in her home. The Nashville Police Department confirmed the tragic news on Friday, reporting that Daughtry's 25-year-old daughter was found dead inside her home in Nashville. "Due to the unexpected death of Chris and...
Cardi B is taking care of her babies. The 29-year-old rapper said on Twitter Thursday night that her 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and her baby son, who was born Sept. 4, are both "under the weather." "I know I haven't been interacting with you all too much. Both of my...
Shakira is riding on a huge high with her career as she shared some extremely joyous news with her fans on social media. The Colombian superstar shared a picture of herself where she bared it all, with only her golden locks to cover her and a tattoo that read "Laundry Service."
Chart-topper Taylor Swift broke a pair of Spotify records upon the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), Spotify confirmed in a post today on their official Twitter page.
“On Friday, November 12th, Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) broke the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female,” a Spotify spokesperson wrote, over an image of Swift, “and Taylor broke the record for the most-streamed female in a day in Spotify history.
“We’ll remember this day in history all too well,” the spokesperson added in the photo caption. “Congratulations @taylorswift13.”
Red (Taylor’s Version) is a re-recording of Swift’s 2012 hit album, Red,...
Adele opened up about her relationship with new boyfriend Rich Paul during a televised interview.The singer participated in a sit-down conversation with Oprah Winfrey for an event titled One Night Only, which aired on CBS in the US on Sunday (14 November).During the interview, Adele, 33, discussed the breakdown of her marriage to Simon Konecki, but also shed light on her new relationship with sports agent Paul, 39.It was the first time Adele has publicly discussed Paul since officially announcing their relationship via an Instagram photo in September.“He’s just hilarious,” Adele said. “Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah....
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards - an initiative led by Prince William that celebrates the world’s best sustainable innovations.And while all eyes were on what the pair was wearing on the night - guests were told to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit”, after all - today, new pictures released from the event show an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse of the couple.The set of three black and white images was shared on the pair’s Twitter account, @KensingtonRoyal and the first shows Kate Middleton and William walking through a curtain, with...
Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
Lynda Carter is 'frightened' about life without her late husband Robert Altman. The Wonder Woman actress was left devastated when Robert – her husband of 37 years – died of cancer in February, and has expressed her fears of living without her partner. 'The next part of my life is...
