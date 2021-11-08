CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ed Sheeran reveals baby daughter also tested positive for Covid-19

Fremont Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bad Habits singer announced he had tested positive...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Billboard

Ed Sheeran Promises 'SNL is Still On' After Leaving COVID-19 Quarantine

Good news first: Ed Sheeran is on track to return to Studio 8H. The singer who announced on Oct. 24 that he was in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, revealed early Tuesday morning (Nov. 2) that he's out and ready to be about. "Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine," wrote Sheeran in the post accompanied by a dramatically lit shot of him singing on a soundstage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Ed Sheeran 'all clear' to perform on 'SNL' after COVID-19

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will be able to perform on Saturday Night Live this week as planned. The 30-year-old singer said Tuesday that he's completed his COVID-19 quarantine after testing positive for the virus in October. "Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today, so...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPFO

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (KEYE) — Singer Jon Bon Jovi canceled his concert in Florida after testing positive for COVID-19. His publicist says Bon Jovi, 59, is fully vaccinated and feeling fine. There's no word if the concert will be rescheduled. Before he was to take the stage in Miami Beach Saturday night,...
MIAMI, FL
Soompi

Actor Jin Goo Tests Positive For COVID-19

Actor Jin Goo has been diagnosed with COVID-19. On November 2, Jin Goo’s agency confirmed that the actor had recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was receiving treatment at the isolation facilities. The agency stated, “Last month, he received notice that he had been in close contact with a confirmed...
WORLD
Ed Sheeran
arcamax.com

Jason Momoa has tested positive for COVID-19

Jason Momoa has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 42-year-old actor is self-isolating with his friend, skateboarder Erik Ellington, at his house in the UK, meaning filming on 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has been put on hold while he completes his period of quarantine. Jason suggested he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
allkpop.com

Insiders reveal that Shindong was vaccinated when he tested positive for COVID-19

Earlier today, Label SJ confirmed that Super Junior member Shindong had tested positive for COVID-19 as of November 11. Shindong is currently under quarantine and will follow all safety guidelines accordingly, and Label SJ assured that he was not in close contact with other Super Junior members, or the members of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers', near the time frame when he came in contact with the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Snl#Covid 19
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kristy Swanson tests positive for COVID-19

The actress who originated the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” role has tested positive for COVD-19. Kristy Swanson was in the hospital over the weekend for coronavirus treatment, The Los Angeles Times reported. She announced her condition on Twitter Monday writing, “Prayers for me please. Yesterday, I took an ambulance ride...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Taylor Swift Breaks Pair Of Spotify Records Upon Release Of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Chart-topper Taylor Swift broke a pair of Spotify records upon the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), Spotify confirmed in a post today on their official Twitter page. “On Friday, November 12th, Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) broke the record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female,” a Spotify spokesperson wrote, over an image of Swift, “and Taylor broke the record for the most-streamed female in a day in Spotify history. “We’ll remember this day in history all too well,” the spokesperson added in the photo caption. “Congratulations @taylorswift13.” Red (Taylor’s Version) is a re-recording of Swift’s 2012 hit album, Red,...
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele says relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul is first time she’s ‘loved’ herself

Adele opened up about her relationship with new boyfriend Rich Paul during a televised interview.The singer participated in a sit-down conversation with Oprah Winfrey for an event titled One Night Only, which aired on CBS in the US on Sunday (14 November).During the interview, Adele, 33, discussed the breakdown of her marriage to Simon Konecki, but also shed light on her new relationship with sports agent Paul, 39.It was the first time Adele has publicly discussed Paul since officially announcing their relationship via an Instagram photo in September.“He’s just hilarious,” Adele said. “Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah....
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton share intimate pictures from Earthshot Prize

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards - an initiative led by Prince William that celebrates the world’s best sustainable innovations.And while all eyes were on what the pair was wearing on the night - guests were told to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit”, after all - today, new pictures released from the event show an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse of the couple.The set of three black and white images was shared on the pair’s Twitter account, @KensingtonRoyal and the first shows Kate Middleton and William walking through a curtain, with...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES

