Ed Sheeran reveals baby daughter also tested positive for Covid-19

Good news first: Ed Sheeran is on track to return to Studio 8H. The singer who announced on Oct. 24 that he was in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, revealed early Tuesday morning (Nov. 2) that he's out and ready to be about. "Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine," wrote Sheeran in the post accompanied by a dramatically lit shot of him singing on a soundstage.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO