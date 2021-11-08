CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers news: Joel Embiid enters health and safety protocol, could miss multiple games

 6 days ago
Joel Embiid was expected to rest on Monday night as the Philadelphia 76ers host the New York Knicks in the first half of a back-to-back, but news broke after the morning shootaround that Embiid could be out for a longer stretch after entering the league’s health and safety protocol.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that Embiid could miss multiple games while in protocol. The Sixers are also without Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe and Matisse Thybulle, who all have been placed in health and safety protocol.

If Embiid tests positive for COVID-19, he will not be allowed to exercise for a minimum of 10 days. Embiid could return sooner if he returns two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.

