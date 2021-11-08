CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US charges 2 suspected major ransomware operators

By ERIC TUCKER and ALAN SUDERMAN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nistl_0cqJ0NBo00
Ransomware Arrests Attorney General Merrick Garland, center, accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, left, and FBI Director Christopher Wray, right, speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A suspected Ukrainian hacker has been arrested and charged in the United States in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, U.S. officials said Monday.

Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month after traveling to Poland, according to the Justice Department, which also announced the recovery of $6.1 million in ill-gotten funds from a Russian national who was separately charged and remains sought by the FBI.

Both men are alleged to be affiliated with the prolific Russia-based REvil ransomware gang, whose attacks have compromised tens of thousands of computers worldwide and yielded at least $200 million in ransom payments, said Attorney General Merrick Garland. Victims have included the world's largest meat processor, JBS SA, and a technology company called Kaseya, which was hit in a holiday weekend attack last July that the company said affected between 800 and 1,500 businesses that relied on its software.

The coordination of multiple agencies across the Biden administration amounted to perhaps the most high-profile response yet to a blitz of ransomware attacks that officials say continues to threaten national security and the economy. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco appeared to foreshadow Monday's announcement in an interview with The Associated Press last week, saying that “in the days and weeks to come, you’re going to see more arrests" as well as more seizures of illicit ransomware proceeds.

Speaking at a news conference Monday, she said, “We have been using every tool at our disposal and leveraging every authority we have to hunt down and hold accountable cybercriminals wherever they seek to hide."

The indictment accuses Vasinskyi, 22, of deploying REvil ransomware, also known as Sodinokibi, a broad range of victims — including the massive Kaseya attack.

Yevgeniy Polyanin, a Russian national, is charged in a separate indictment. He's accused of conducting roughly 3,000 ransomware attacks on companies and entities across the U.S., including law enforcement agencies and local governments in the state of Texas.

Both indictments were filed in federal court in the Northern District of Texas, a state where REvil ransomware compromised the computer networks of some two dozen local government agencies in the summer of 2019.

The U.S. is seeking Vasinskyi's extradition from Poland. Though it successfully seized $6 million in ransomware payments from Polyanin, the FBI is continuing to seek his arrest, and the State Department on Monday announced a $10 million reward for anyone with information leading to the capture of any leaders of the REvil group.

The Treasury Department, meanwhile, announced sanctions against the pair as well as a virtual currency exchange, Chatex, that it said was used to facilitate financial transactions for ransomware gangs.

President Joe Biden commended the government's actions, saying he was making good on his commitment to Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would hold cyber criminals accountable.

He said in a statement that the U.S. was “bringing the full strength of the federal government to disrupt malicious cyber activity and actors” and to “bolster resilience at home.”

The announcement of the criminal charges came hours after European law enforcement officials revealed the results of a lengthy, 17-nation operation. As part of that operation, Europol said, a total of seven hackers linked to REvil and another ransomware family have been arrested since February, including two last week by Romanian authorities.

The Justice Department has tried multiple ways to address a ransomware scourge that has exploded over the last year with attacks against critical infrastructure and major corporations. Arrests of foreign hackers are significant for the Justice Department, and rare, since many of them operate in the refuge of countries that do not extradite their own citizens to the U.S. for prosecution.

“There’s lots of reasons why people travel, and I can’t get into the specific reasons why Mr. Vasinskyi traveled, but boy are we glad he did,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said Monday.

Even so, ransomware attacks — in which hackers seize and encrypt data and demand often-exorbitant sums to release it to victims — have been hard to curb. Monaco told the AP last week that since Biden's admonitions to Putin last summer to rein in ransomware gangs, "we have not seen a material change in the landscape."

Garland did not answer directly when asked if there was evidence that the Russian government was aware of REvil's activities, but said, “we expect and hope that any government in which one of these ransomware actors is residing will do everything it can to provide that person to us for prosecution.”

The $6.1 million seizure in this case builds on a similar success from months ago.

Federal authorities in June seized $2.3 million in cryptocurrency from a payment made by Colonial Pipeline following a ransomware attack that caused the company to temporarily halt operations, creating fuel shortages in parts of the country.

Justice Department officials also used Monday's news conference to urge Congress to create a national standard for the reporting of significant cyber incidents, and to require that that information be shared immediately with federal law enforcement.

___

Suderman reported from Richmond, Virginia. Associated Press writer Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

US charges Ukrainian and Russian nationals over ransomware attacks

US authorities have brought criminal charges against a Ukrainian and a Russian national for their roles in high-profile ransomware attacks as part of a sprawling global crackdown on digital extortion groups. The US justice department on Monday said it had charged Ukrainian Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, for allegedly conducting one of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

US charges two men over July 4 ransomware attacks, seizes $6M in payments

US law enforcement officers seized more than $6 million in ransom payments and charged a Ukrainian and a Russian in connection with a series of ransomware attacks that hobbled businesses around the world on the Fourth of July, the Justice Department said Monday.​. Yaroslav Vasinskyi, a Ukranian who was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

REvil ransomware attacks: US announces crackdown on Russia-linked hackers as two charged and $6.1m seized

The Department of Justice on Monday announced a major crackdown on Russia-linked ransomware gangs, including the seizure of $6.1m from one ransomware actor and the unsealing of charges against two men linked to ransomware attacks this past year.One of the two, Yaroslav Vasinskyi of Ukraine, was taken into custody in Poland last month, and has had $6.1m in assets seized by the Justice Department. The other, a Russian national called Yevgeniy Polyanin, remains at large.Both men are facing charges for their roles in the deployment of ransomware known as REvil, which was used in a 2 July attack against a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
TechCrunch

US charges Kaseya hacker and seizes $6M from REvil ransomware gang

During a news conference on Monday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month in Poland at the request of the U.S. government and is currently being held pending U.S. extradition proceedings. Vasinskyi, who used different names online to avoid detection, is accused of being a long-time affiliate of the now-defunct REvil ransomware operation and of deploying 2,500 attacks against businesses worldwide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

Operation Cyclone deals blow to Clop ransomware operation

A thirty-month international law enforcement operation codenamed 'Operation Cyclone' targeted the Clop ransomware gang, leading to the previously reported arrests of six members in Ukraine. In June, BleepingComputer reported that Ukrainian law enforcement arrested members of the Clop ransomware gang involved in laundering ransom payments. This Friday, new information came...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ransomware#Ap#Ukrainian#The Justice Department#Russian#Jbs Sa#Kaseya#The Associated Press#Sodinokibi
Fox News

Psaki does damage control for Kamala Harris' reputation as poll numbers plummet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers. "For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS
Washington Post

In wake of Bannon indictment, Republicans warn of payback

Republicans are rallying around former White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon after his indictment on charges of contempt of Congress on Friday, warning that Democrats’ efforts to force Bannon to comply with what they say is an unfair subpoena paves the way for them to do the same if they take back the House in 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Rugby: Biden congratulates Ireland for beating All Blacks

"So damn proud of you, really." US President Joe Biden, who never misses a chance to toast his Irish roots, called Ireland's rugby squad to hail their win over the All Blacks, according to a video posted by the Irish Times on Sunday. The Irish Rugby Federation's official Twitter account published a photo of the exchange, showing the players in their hotel, facing a phone screen, with the comment "Incredible to have @POTUS address the team after todayâs win over the @AllBlacks!" POTUS stands for "President of the United States."
POTUS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
61K+
Followers
73K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy