Family-Owned Long Island Bowling Alley Closes

A family-owned bowling alley on Long Island has permanently closed.

The Eggert family announced the closure of Bowl Long Island at Patchogue in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

In the announcement, the owners shared the difficulties the business faced in the past 19 months due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and damage to the building.

Then the landlords decided to sell the property, and the owners said they couldn't afford to buy it to keep the business open.

"We as a family will have to move on and we will miss all of you guys," the post reads. "Not seeing everyone every day will be the hardest and today is not only a sad day for us but also a sad day for bowling as another center is closing permanently."

The bowling alley was located at 138 West Ave. in Patchogue.

