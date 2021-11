Lawyers representing Henry Ruggs insist that, according to a witness's testimony, Tina Tintor might not have died if first responders had acted more quickly. The car crash, which took place on Nov. 2 in the wee hours of the morning in Las Vegas, left 23-year-old Tintor's Toyota Rav 4 in flames after Ruggs allegedly hit her going more than 150 mph in his Corvette. She and her dog, Max, burned to death.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO