Enjoy an evening of holiday cheer with one of the most iconic music scores of all time!. No matter how many years go by, I never get tired of watching "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on television. It really is the perfect visual comfort food, and a big part of that experience is the incredible music from the late, great, Vince Guaraldi. You now have the chance to enjoy it in person. It is certain to get you in the Christmas spirit.

BANGOR, ME ・ 11 DAYS AGO