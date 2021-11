West Side native Corey Scott arrived at 8 a.m. on the morning of October 30 to help set up the staging area for a community food giveaway scheduled to kick off for local residents at Metcalfe Park in Bronzeville later that afternoon. He wasn’t alone. Scott, a member of Black Men United, was joined by more than 25 other volunteers from the organization, who throughout the morning, did everything from unloading trucks of food, operating forklifts, carrying household furniture, stocking tables with grocery items, and more all with the goal of serving the community.

MAYWOOD, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO