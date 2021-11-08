CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how Patriots kept a sick J.C. Jackson fresh against Panthers

By Danny Jaillet
J.C. Jackson had quite the day for the New England Patriots on Sunday. He recorded two interceptions, and was a key part of the team’s victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Jackson’s interceptions gave him five interceptions on the season and 22 in his New England Patriots career.

Jackson had been dealing with strep throat this week, and the extra rest combined with the Patriots strategy to rotate defensive backs helped keep Jackson fresh throughout the game.

His ability to be fresh and ready each time he steps onto the field is allowing him to be once again in the conversation with the top defensive backs in the NFL.

“I felt great, especially the rotation keeping me…taking me out on early downs and putting me back in in critical third down situations, that’s how I stay fresh,” Jackson said of his role against Carolina. “I love that rotation.”

It will be intriguing to see how the cornerback rotation plays out the rest of the season. As it stands right now, it is benefiting Jackson in a big way.

NFL
J.C. Jackson Records First Career Pick-Six In Patriots’ Win Over Panthers: ‘I Need To Get More Of Those’

BOSON (CBS) — Just when it looked like the Carolina Panthers were going to score a touchdown against the Patriots defense on Sunday, Sam Darnold did what Sam Darnold does best — and J.C. Jackson did what J.C. Jackson does best. With the Panthers at the New England 20 and facing a second-and-11, Darnold scrambled as he felt pressure from the New England defense. He threw a terrible overthrow to tight end Ian Thomas, which ended in the hands of Jackson. The Patriots cornerback took care of the rest, returning the interception 88 yards to the house for a pick-six. The score...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Panthers Friday injury report: J.C. Jackson returns, 13 questionable for New England

Though we are less than 48 hours out from Sunday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, the status for many players are still up in the air. New England listed a total of — players as questionable for Sunday’s game, keeping with the theme of the past few weeks. They did however see J.C. Jackson come off of the report as he was able to get over an illness that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson named to Pro Football Focus’ Team of Week 9

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson had a tremendous day in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. Not only did he allow just one 2-yard catch on four targets all day, the 25-year-old also registered two interceptions against Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. His efforts have now earned him a spot...
NFL
NESN

Kendrick Bourne Makes Prediction After J.C. Jackson’s Two-Pick Game

In the lead-up to the Patriots’ battle with the Panthers, there was serious concern about whether J.C. Jackson would be active for Week 9. Not only did the New England cornerback take the Bank of America field Sunday afternoon, but he also made his presence felt in a major way.
NFL
MassLive.com

Patriots’ Bill Belichick explains what makes J.C. Jackson so good with INTs

FOXBOROUGH — With two more picks in Carolina, nobody in the league has intercepted more passes than J.C. Jackson (22) since 2018. The Patriots cornerback always seems to be in the right place at the right time to force turnovers. Devin McCourty has called him a “ball magnet” and on Wednesday morning Bill Belichick lauded Jackson’s ball skills as “high-end.”
NFL
