Biography explores music, legacy of the Carpenters

By Associated Press
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES — “Every sha-la-la-la, every wo-o-wo-o still shines,” the Carpenters’ sang in “Yesterday Once More,” their hit 1973 tribute to the songs of the past. It could be the tagline of a new book on the work of Richard and Karen Carpenter, which seeks to set aside the noise surrounding...

Community Policy