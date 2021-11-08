Biography explores music, legacy of the Carpenters

"He started becoming a citizen of the world." CNN Films + HBO Max + Magnolia Pictures have unveiled an official trailer for a triumphant biopic documentary called Citizen Ashe, which originally premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival this year. One of the next documentaries from filmmaker Sam Pollard following his exquisite MLK/FBI doc that opened earlier this year. Citizen Ashe explores the enduring legacy of tennis great and humanitarian Arthur Ashe, tracing his personal evolution from a sports legend to becoming a global activist - against a tumultuous backdrop of history that included the civil rights movement, South African apartheid, and the AIDS epidemic. His own words, and those closest to him, reveal in this film his quiet determination to "use what he had to do what he could." This is playing at the DOC NYC Film Festival next, and will debut in theaters in December. It looks like another must see doc – worthy of your attention.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO